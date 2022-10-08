ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFYR-TV

Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
kvrr.com

Our DJ Colter play of the week nominees this week are in!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Kindred at Central Cass Trey Heinrich cruising and bruising, makes a man miss rumbles to the endzone. Davies at Fargo South Andre Werk chooses Violence on the sack. If you want to see your school honored make sure to vote on our twitter, and pick our nect...
fargoinc.com

Men’s Hair: Brittany Cantleberry, Kaitlin Thompson, Kortney Roscoe, Macy Larson, Katie Schank & Darriel Kulla – The Leadership Team, Men’s Hair Co.

With 7 locations and 75 team members, Men’s Hair Co. is North Dakota’s largest salon/barbershop. They have the expertise to make everyone-no matter their age or grooming needs—look good. In addition to offering full-service haircuts that come with a shampoo, scalp massage, hot towel treatment, style and shoulder massage, Men’s Hair Co. offers pedicures, straight shaves, waxing, colors and beard trims.
kvrr.com

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser. Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event. There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies. In...
kvrr.com

Update: Fire destroys main lodge at Maplelag resort

CALLAWAY, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Several fire departments battled a blaze that destroyed the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, northeast of Detroit Lakes. The well-known resort near Callaway is on Little Sugar Bush Lake. Firefighters were called to the resort at around 8:00 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could...
viatravelers.com

23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com

Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.
kvrr.com

Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
valleynewslive.com

The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
newsdakota.com

District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
kvrr.com

GiGi’s Playhouse opens its doors 18 months after fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Families across the F-M region flock to south Fargo for the grand re-opening of GiGi’s Playhouse. North Dakota’s only Down Syndrome Achievement Center is officially rebuilt after a May 2021 set by an arsonist. GiGi’s founder, Nancy Gianni, and her daughter, GiGi, the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joins Thursdays with Tony to speak on her new role and city expenditures

(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's leaders is sharing new experiences she's had and answered questions about Fargo's 2023 budget. Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack joined WDAY's Thursday's with Tony to speak about her multiple topics. She began the conversation by speaking about her new role within the city, saying her first three months have been a great experience so far.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kroxam.com

GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
valleynewslive.com

Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
