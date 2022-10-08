Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night

Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7.

The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers.

The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.

