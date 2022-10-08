ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night

By Tichina Coleman
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY3I1_0iQvywFW00

Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7.

The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers.

The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Joplin, MO
Sports
City
Carl Junction, MO
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Willard, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Joplin, MO
Football
Carl Junction, MO
Education
Four States Home Page

Southern gets their 4th win over Lincoln on Homecoming

Saturday afternoon, MSSU hosted Lincoln University for their homecoming game. The Lions would run away from the Blue Tigers 37-14. Jaedon Stoshak return a 76-yard punt for a touchdown. The last punt return touchdown was in 2012. Carthage native Colton Winder had himself a day with two interceptions. Missouri Southern now have four wins on […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Southern Women’s Soccer falls at home to Emporia State

Sunday afternoon, the Missouri Southern Women’s Soccer team faced off against Emporia State where they would lose at home 3-0. Lions goalkeeper Lilly Doneghue had three saves on the day. Ashley Koepp led her team with three shots. The Hornets goals would come at the 39th, 48 and 66th minutes to play. Southern have a […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Carthage Tigers#Bulldogs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Four States Home Page

Quapaw Rolls Through Fairland in Big Win

Quapaw opens this one up after Kyle Forbis gets into the end zone for the score, they lead 6-0. Fairland would answer back after Carson Schertz is able to fall into the end zone for the score, game is tied at 6-6. Next quarter, Cats on the 2-yard line, and Zane Stand manages to get […]
QUAPAW, OK
Four States Home Page

Carthage boys soccer team falls to Kickapoo at home

The Carthage Tigers came in to Thursday game 12-2 record and the Kickapoo Chiefs with a 13-2 record. The Tigers were at home to square off against the Chiefs. They would fall short to Kickapoo 3-0. Carthage next games are this Friday and Saturday as they travel to Kansas City, Missouri to face St. Michael […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy