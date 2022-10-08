Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night
Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7.
The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers.
The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0