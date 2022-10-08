Read full article on original website
F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix
Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
Pierre Gasly on crane incident: 'I was two metres from passing away'
SUZUKA, Japan -- Pierre Gasly says he was just two metres away from being involved in a fatal accident at the Japanese Grand Prix after labelling race control's decision to release a recovery vehicle onto the track in heavy rain unacceptable. Gasly was doing 200 km/h when he came across...
Formula 1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Always Asks for Hotel Room on a Higher Floor Because of a Deathly Fear
Lewis Hamilton is a Formula 1 driver who loves thrill-seeking from sky diving to rock climbing, but the daredevil has 1 deathly fear that keeps him from staying on the 1st floor of a hotel.
FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident
The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...
