Motorsports

F1 Drivers Furious Over Tractor on Track During F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Typically, Race Control will permit the use of recovery vehicles once the field has been safely bunched together behind the Safety Car. On Sunday, during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix, a recovery vehicle was on track before the field of cars was safely aligned behind the Safety Car. Pierre Gasly,...
ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
Grand Tour Nation

Former F1 Sponsor Congratulates Lewis Hamilton On 2021 Championship Win: “A Well Deserved World Title”

Rich Energy is a company that doesn’t shy away from causing a bit of a stir. Actually, put a line through that. All they seem to do is cause a stir as they somehow carry on doing business despite having any drinks in shops to actually sell. Anyway… they’ve just congratulated Lewis Hamilton on winning the 2021 F1 Championship after it was announced that Red Bull breached the year’s cost cap.
racer.com

Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
The Independent

‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix. The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka. The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack...
