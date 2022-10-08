New Kensington police accuse Arnold man of sexually assaulting teen in 2020; felony charges filed

Courtesy of Westmoreland County jail

New Kensington police charged a man after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old twice in the fall of 2020.

Alexander James Moss, 24, of the 1600 block of Kenneth Avenue in Arnold was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of a minor.

Moss was being detained in the Westmoreland County jail in lieu of a cash bail set at 10% of $25,000, or $2,500, according to court records. He faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 20 before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

Moss did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

The teen told a New Kensington detective sergeant during a June 17 interview that they were asked to deliver a cake to a family member’s house on Ridge Avenue for a Labor Day party when the first assault occurred, according to a criminal complaint.

The second assault happened in October 2020, according to the complaint.

Police questioned Moss about the incidents in August, and, while he admitted following the teen to a room, he denied that a sexual assault occurred.