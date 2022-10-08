ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Milton mail thief caught on cam

MILTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a Milton woman wanted for mail theft. On Oct. 3, the mailroom surveillance system at the Stoneleigh Apartments on Deerfield Point caught a woman breaking into a series of mailboxes and swiping the envelopes and packages from inside. In the footage, the woman...
Georgia Woman's TikTok Goes Viral After Illegally Parked Vehicle Blocks Van

A Georgia woman recorded a TikTok video in a parking lot at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a long flight on Friday evening to showcase a frustrating situation caused by an illegally parked driver. According to WSB-TV, disabled Cobb County resident Yvette Pegues could not open the handicap-assessable door to her van because the car that parked beside her at the airport was not parked in a legal spot. It was dark outside at the time of the incident, and there was no one around to help her.
Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home

ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking

ATLANTA - A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app. The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street near Downtown Atlanta.
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
Car crashes downtown while trying to get away from carjackers

ATLANTA - A downtown carjacking turned into a shooting and crash. Now, police are left putting together the pieces to the crime scene. It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Atlanta police said a man's car was being stolen. When he...
Sheriff’s office asks for help to donate 250 new bikes to Toys For Tots

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Some metro Atlanta first responders are asking for help to ensure hundreds of children get a new bike this Christmas. The Great Bike Build Off is a cooperative effort between the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, area firefighters, and Bike Coweta. Their mission is to donate 250 fully-built bikes to Toys For Tots to be delivered to children in Coweta, Heard, Fayette, Merewether and Talbot counties in time for Christmas.
Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say

ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
