fox5atlanta.com
Milton mail thief caught on cam
MILTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a Milton woman wanted for mail theft. On Oct. 3, the mailroom surveillance system at the Stoneleigh Apartments on Deerfield Point caught a woman breaking into a series of mailboxes and swiping the envelopes and packages from inside. In the footage, the woman...
Up to $1 billion in counterfeit items recovered in Fulton County flea market raid
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County sheriff’s deputies uncovered what they say is hundreds of millions of dollars in counterfeit items during a massive raid. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was the only reporter there while deputies raided a flea market in College Park. Sheriff Pat Labat says...
Death of pastor’s wife who was shot through wall now being investigated as homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
fox5atlanta.com
2 young Dalton teens wanted after stealing car, crashing it in Gwinnett County, police say
DALTON, Ga. - Police are asking the public to help search for two Dalton teenagers who stole a family members’ car and crashed it in metro Atlanta. The two girls are still missing. Kara Sosebee, 14, and Kadence Patterson, 15, were waiting at Sosebee’s mother’s work place on Monday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Shattered glass, evidence markers litter McDonald's parking lot after person shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the gunman who fired several shots at a south DeKalb County fast-food restaurant just off of Interstate 20 on Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s along Wesley Chapel Road just south of I-20. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find one person shot.
iheart.com
Georgia Woman's TikTok Goes Viral After Illegally Parked Vehicle Blocks Van
A Georgia woman recorded a TikTok video in a parking lot at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a long flight on Friday evening to showcase a frustrating situation caused by an illegally parked driver. According to WSB-TV, disabled Cobb County resident Yvette Pegues could not open the handicap-assessable door to her van because the car that parked beside her at the airport was not parked in a legal spot. It was dark outside at the time of the incident, and there was no one around to help her.
fox5atlanta.com
Ring surveillance footage catches suspect vandalizing home
ATLANTA - A woman said she was sitting in her living room when a rock came crashing through her window Tuesday night. Her ring doorbell caught the person who threw it. Now the police are hoping to do the same. The homeowner said she doesn't know the man who targeted...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking
ATLANTA - A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app. The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street near Downtown Atlanta.
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Traffic stop in Rockdale County turns into a huge drug bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
Explosion at Fairburn tire shop lands 1 in the hospital, officials say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
DeKalb pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday. “My wife...
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes downtown while trying to get away from carjackers
ATLANTA - A downtown carjacking turned into a shooting and crash. Now, police are left putting together the pieces to the crime scene. It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Atlanta police said a man's car was being stolen. When he...
fox5atlanta.com
Retired Canton police officer among Florida residents who lost everything to Ian
CANTON, Ga. - Millions of people are still dealing with the devastation that Hurricane Ian left in its path earlier this month. A retired Canton police officer and his wife are among many victims in Florida who lost everything. For Scott and Deva Hoffman, moving to Fort Myers in 2019...
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff’s office asks for help to donate 250 new bikes to Toys For Tots
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Some metro Atlanta first responders are asking for help to ensure hundreds of children get a new bike this Christmas. The Great Bike Build Off is a cooperative effort between the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, area firefighters, and Bike Coweta. Their mission is to donate 250 fully-built bikes to Toys For Tots to be delivered to children in Coweta, Heard, Fayette, Merewether and Talbot counties in time for Christmas.
fox5atlanta.com
Police make arrest in Stone Mountain Hwy homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police said they have the suspect wanted for a homicide along Stone Mountain Highway in their custody. On Monday night, police said Edward Smith turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail. Smith was wanted for the shooting death of Breana Rogers. Police announced...
fox5atlanta.com
Argument between acquaintances ends in stabbing, police say
ATLANTA - A 23-year-old woman is healing in the hospital after being stabbed by another woman she said she knew. Police said the two ladies were having an argument at an apartment building on Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta. Words turned into blows, and police said one of the women...
fox5atlanta.com
