CBS News
Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents
Kahn Chace resigned as football coach for Cardinal Spellman High School after he said he endured verbal abuse from parents. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Owen Dawson’s five touchdown performance leads South Hadley football over Ludlow
LUDLOW - No one could stop South Hadley captain Owen Dawson Friday as the Tigers defeated Ludlow, 38-12.
Atlantis Charter co-op football team takes care of business against Excel on the road
BOSTON — It was another great effort by the Atlantis Charter co-op football team on Friday. The Tritons won their second straight game, beating Excel on the road, 34-16, at Saunders Stadium on Moakley Park in Boston. Freshman quarterback Davion Adediran threw for three touchdown passes in the victory...
