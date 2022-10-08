ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Jackets, turnovers too much for Hornets on Homecoming

By Kyle Dawson
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
North Augusta's Peyton Chavous (62) tackles Aiken High's Tyreke Clark (16) and forces a fumble during the Jackets' 49-7 victory. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

NORTH AUGUSTA 49, AIKEN 7

Friday night's battle between Region 4-AAAA's two 1-0 teams was all Aiken for the first 11 minutes.

The Hornets drove 80 yards for a score on the opening drive of the game, highlighted by Braylon Staley's one-handed touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone, and Aiken's defense stopped North Augusta's offense twice in a row in front of an already-excited Homecoming crowd at Hagood Stadium.

Then disaster struck for Aiken in what became the theme of the game.

The Hornets fumbled twice in the span 1:14, and just like that their 7-0 lead was a 14-7 deficit. And North Augusta wasn't done - the Yellow Jackets forced seven turnovers in all and scored 49 unanswered points for their 14th consecutive win over Aiken.

"We started off slow, but our kids decided to flip the switch and play hard there at the start of the second quarter," said North Augusta head coach Matt Quinn. "Turned it on at halftime, made some good adjustments. Defense played well. I'm just proud of our defense."

Aiken (1-6, 1-1 Region 4-AAAA) made its first big mistake on a pop pass from inside the Hornets' own 10-yard line. The North Augusta defense made a hit in the backfield, and the ball fell to the turf in the end zone. Colyn Moore scooped it up, and just like that it was a tie game with under a minute to go in the first quarter.

The Hornets' next play was another turnover, as the Jackets (3-5, 2-0) rushed Luke Jones and forced another fumble that Peyton Chavous recovered at the Aiken 10. DJ Curry powered in from a yard out a few plays later, and North Augusta had the lead for good just 24 seconds into the second quarter.

"Six, seven turnovers. You're never going to win a ballgame like that," said Aiken head coach Olajuwon Paige. "Six, seven turnovers. We turned the ball over twice, they score 14 points in 14 seconds. You're not going to win a ballgame. I don't give a care if you're playing the worst team in the area or the worst team in the country, six or seven turnovers you're not going to win a ballgame. Bottom line."

Turnovers played a big role in North Augusta's dramatic win a week ago over South Aiken in the region opener, and that was the case again against Aiken. Those turnovers helped negate two holding penalties that wiped out touchdown runs of 60-plus yards by Curry, who still finished the game with 151 yards and three scores.

"Our defense is focused. They emphasize turnovers. Coming into High Point City, it's a lot of drama and a lot of tension," Quinn said. "(Defensive coordinator Kevin McKiver) and our defensive staff do a great job of emphasizing turnovers in practice, and the kids buy into it and they force turnovers."

Colson Brown passed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Taylon Washington accounted for 121 yards of total offense and had both receiving and passing touchdowns. The latter was to Evan Waldhauer, who once again made the most out of a rare touch by getting into the end zone.

Mickenzie Atterberry led Aiken's offense by passing for 174 yards and a touchdown and also rushing for 82 yards on 11 carries. Braylon Staley turned six catches into 106 yards for a score, and Demarius Tolen caught nine passes for 68 yards.

Still, any progress Aiken made after the opening drive of the game was abruptly halted by a turnover.

"It's a loss. It is what it is. But now we've got to go back to the drawing board," said Paige. "We've got to fix the mental - that's our biggest issue. We're shooting ourselves in the foot with mental problems, mental reps. Everything is just mental. Turnovers - that can't happen. That can't happen."

North Augusta made sure to make Aiken pay for those mental mistakes. The Jackets turned four fumbles and two interceptions into six touchdowns. The only turnover that didn't lead to a touchdown was an interception by LJ Tillman, who fumbled it back to Aiken but holding before the throw against the Hornets just made it third down and even longer - and, fittingly, Amir Young intercepted the fourth-down pass.

The Jackets had the chance to put a lot of reserves into the game in the second half, and Devin Robinson capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:10 to play.

The loss drops Aiken to 1-1 in region play behind North Augusta and Midland Valley (1-0), but the Hornets will have a chance to improve their situation next week at Midland Valley. North Augusta, after that brutal non-region schedule, has its bye week next week and will resume region play Oct. 21 against Airport.

"We're excited. We've got a week to rest up, heal up some guys that are banged and bruised," Quinn said. "Just get focused on Airport and go 1-0 the next week. Every week's a region championship game for us."

NA 7 14 14 14 - 49

A 7 0 0 0 - 7

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

A - Mickenzie Atterberry 10 pass to Braylon Staley (Tristan Troutman kick) 7:50

NA - Colyn Moore fumble recovery in end zone (Jack Stevens kick) 0:50

Second Quarter

NA - DJ Curry 1 run (Stevens kick) 11:36

NA - Taylon Washington 7 pass to Evan Waldhauer (Stevens kick) 1:08

Third Quarter

NA - Curry 33 run (Stevens kick) 8:55

NA - Curry 2 run (Stevens kick) 4:40

Fourth Quarter

NA - Colson Brown 39 pass to Washington (Stevens kick) 11:46

NA - Devin Robinson 3 run (Stevens kick) 9:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

NA - DJ Curry 22-151-3, Devin Robinson 6-44-1, Christian Jackson 4-6, Taylon Washington 4-4, Colson Brown 2-(-1). Totals

A - Mickenzie Atterberry 11-82, Jahnari Mole 4-24, Jameat Williams 3-12, Luke Jones 1-6. Totals

Passing

NA - Colson Brown 8-12-120-1-0, Taylon Washington 1-1-7-1-0.

A - Mickenzie Atterberry 15-27-174-1-2, Luke Jones 2-5-16-0-1.

Receiving

NA - Taylon Washington 6-110-1, Amarri Wilcher 2-10, Evan Waldhauer 1-7-1. Totals 9-127-2.

A - Braylon Staley 6-106-1, Demarius Tolen 9-68, Tyreke Clark 1-9, Sadarius Anderson 1-7. Totals 17-190-1.

Interceptions

NA - Amir Young, LJ Tillman, Tra'Shawn Quiller.

