LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
After three years of proudly serving as the County Administrator of the Inglewood Unified School District, I have decided to prioritize my health and my family, and will be stepping down from my position effective October 31, 2022. This has been a very difficult decision to make. Some of you...
Air Premia (YP), Korea’s first hybrid airline, has started selling tickets for its inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Seoul on October 29, 2022. Air Premia will operate Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft 5 times a week between Los Angeles and Seoul (Incheon). Passengers can choose between two fare classes, Premium Economy Class and regular Economy Class.
In matters of public policy, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and her City Council majority — Anthony Kuo, Tammy Kim and Mike Carroll — have a pattern of ignoring or shutting out public input, staff recommendations, and established procedures. During the September 27th Council meeting, that pattern was on...
DALLAS – The third phase of Terminals 2 and 3 refurbishments at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California has been completed. Terminal 3 was constructed with plenty of seating, high ceilings, and broad open spaces in mind. It also includes new food and shopping options, with some already open to travelers and others set to open in the coming months.
After a second effort to bring his removal to voters fell short, Gascón's opponents will take the L.A. County Registrar to court The post EXCLUSIVE: Recall Recount? Lawsuit Could Bring Gascon Removal to Special Election appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) continued her large push for more donations and endorsements on Thursday following news on Monday that Developer and fellow Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso was now only 3 points behind her in polls. While early pre-primary polls had shown Bass and Caruso...
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the fourth consecutive day after rising to a record.
Despite improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2006, the USC Trojans dropped a spot in the latest AP 25 College Football Poll. The AP Poll, released Sunday, is voted on by sportswriters and broadcasters across the country. The voters moved Tennessee up from No. 8 last week to No. 6 this week, ...
