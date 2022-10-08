David C. Katz, 71, of Huron, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Firelands Regional Medical Center. David was born on November 17, 1950, in Norwalk, OH. He was a Sandusky High School graduate and later attended Culver Military Academy. David proudly served on the Huron Police Department for 28 years. He then owned and operated Katman Graphics for 11 years. He was a member of Plum Brook Country Club, where he got his first hole-in-one, F.O.P. Lake Erie Lodge # 017, and St. Peter Catholic Church. David loved spending time with his golfing buddies and swinging a club any time he had a chance.

HURON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO