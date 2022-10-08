The Knicks will have their hands full when the Raptors come to town – and a good measuring stick for their ambitions. When previewing the Toronto Raptors just one year ago, I discussed them being in “purgatory” in the Eastern Conference, looking at them as a litmus test of sorts for the Knicks. If last year was a chance to surpass the Raptors as an Eastern Conference contender, that most certainly did not come to fruition. Obviously, the Knicks underperformed compared to expectations, but arguably nobody overachieved in the East more than the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors’ pendulum swung back to where it had been for years, as a legitimate threat in the East. They finished the season 48-34, good enough for a fifth-place playoff berth and an unfortunate first-round exit against the Philadelphia 76ers after some untimely injuries.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO