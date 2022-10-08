Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit
ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County routs Banks County in Region 8-2A opener
HOMER, Ga. — Caiden Tanner was tough to stop as Union County reeled off 35 unanswered points to cruise past Banks County, 42-7, at Leopard Stadium on Friday. Tanner finished the night with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 29 yards rushing and three scores. The Panthers finished with 420 total yards of offense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jarquez Hunter blows Georgia fans a kiss after scoring a touchdown to cut Auburn's deficit to 25 points
Auburn hasn’t had the amount of positive moments its needed to put up any real fight against the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, but one of the bright spots was running back Jarquez Hunter getting nifty with it on this touchdown play. And the way he ended it was certainly...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Kendall Milton, AD Mitchell and other Georgia football injuries following Auburn game
ATHENS — The Bulldogs were a banged-up bunch entering the game against Auburn. As is the case, the Bulldogs sustained a few more bruises during the 42-10 win over the Auburn Tigers. Georgia lost running back Kendall Milton in the second quarter to a groin injury. He was ruled...
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
fox5atlanta.com
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says it is a "mild case." The former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics apparently had been battling a case of pneumonia and had canceled his appearance at the UGA bookstore before the Auburn game.
Vigil held to celebrate the life of star football player killed in Gwinnett parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tonight, friends and family gathered to remember a young football star killed last week. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was shot in a mall parking lot in Gwinnett County on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Tonight, he was remembered at a...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
auburntigers.com
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
Funeral services announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Forsyth County schools near top of graduation rates, SAT Scores
Alliance Academy of Innovation had a 100% graduation rate last year.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) The results are in, and the Forsyth County School District is near the state's top systems in two key metrics.
wrwh.com
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
nowhabersham.com
Bear breaks into Clayton hardware store
It’s not unusual to see black bears in Northeast Georgia, but it’s downright rare to see them staring back at you from a store window. That’s what happened to David Griggs of Tiger on Friday as he drove through Clayton on his way home from work. Heading...
Mom of murdered high school football player reveals what he did in his final days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a star football player who was shot and killed in a mall parking lot earlier this week said she does not think her son knew his killers. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot and killed as he walked out of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Wednesday night.
wuga.org
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of Georgia high school football player
Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Ga. in connection to the murder of a high school football player.
