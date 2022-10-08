ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

5-star Bulldog LB Target Sammy Brown Breaks Down Georgia Visit

ATHENS - It was a 5-star weekend in Athens, Georgia as some top prospects from across the country made their way to the Classic City to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs dominate the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs ran through the Tigers on their way to a 42-10 victory...
ATHENS, GA
Football: Union County routs Banks County in Region 8-2A opener

HOMER, Ga. — Caiden Tanner was tough to stop as Union County reeled off 35 unanswered points to cruise past Banks County, 42-7, at Leopard Stadium on Friday. Tanner finished the night with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 29 yards rushing and three scores. The Panthers finished with 420 total yards of offense.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs legend Vince Dooley has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Athletic department spokesman Claude Felton says it is a "mild case." The former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics apparently had been battling a case of pneumonia and had canceled his appearance at the UGA bookstore before the Auburn game.
ATHENS, GA
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
AUBURN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
Football
Sports
Education
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center

(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Bear breaks into Clayton hardware store

It’s not unusual to see black bears in Northeast Georgia, but it’s downright rare to see them staring back at you from a store window. That’s what happened to David Griggs of Tiger on Friday as he drove through Clayton on his way home from work. Heading...
CLAYTON, GA
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student

A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
ATHENS, GA

