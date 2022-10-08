Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
kmaland.com
UMKC picked sixth in women's preseason poll from Summit League, Omaha 10th
(Omaha) -- The UMKC and Omaha women are picked sixth and 10th, respectively, in the Summit League Basketball Preseason Poll. South Dakota State is the heavy favorite in the league, receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. UMKC’s RaVon Nero was tabbed to the All-Summit Preseason Second Team. View...
kmaland.com
Omaha's McCormick, Ruch land Summit League awards
(Omaha) -- The Omaha duo of Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch picked up Summit League weekly honors this week. McCormick was named the Offensive Park Performer of the Week while Ruch was tabbed the Summit League Defensive Peak Performer of the Week. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
kmaland.com
Michelle Henrich, 41, of Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Sidney council closes out USDA-funded portion of water meter project
(Sidney) -- A water meter replacement project in Sidney is nearing completion. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council received an update from City Engineer Steve Perry on the city's water meter installation project and approved two pay requests amounting to over $170,000 and by a 3-1 vote a change order, including a reduction of $33,800 to Ferguson Waterworks LLC. The project is one of the final steps in a multi-year overhaul of the city's water system. Perry says 448 water meters have been replaced. However, the price reduction comes as some of the meters have presented issues.
