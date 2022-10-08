(Sidney) -- A water meter replacement project in Sidney is nearing completion. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council received an update from City Engineer Steve Perry on the city's water meter installation project and approved two pay requests amounting to over $170,000 and by a 3-1 vote a change order, including a reduction of $33,800 to Ferguson Waterworks LLC. The project is one of the final steps in a multi-year overhaul of the city's water system. Perry says 448 water meters have been replaced. However, the price reduction comes as some of the meters have presented issues.

