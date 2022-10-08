Prep Football Roundup for Week 8

Strom Thurmond kicker Nate Nordeen (99) made a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Rebels a 6-3 win over top-ranked Saluda. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard, file

STROM THURMOND 6, SALUDA 3

Nate Nordeen made a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and Strom Thurmond knocked off Class AA No. 1 Saluda 6-3.

The Rebels (5-2, 2-0) host Pelion next week to continue Region 3-AA play.

RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 21, BLACKVILLE-HILDA 6

Ridge Spring-Monetta picked up a win over Blackville-Hilda in a game with big playoff implications in the Region 4-A race.

The Trojans (2-5, 2-1) will be at home next week against Aiken County Class A rival Wagener-Salley. Blackville-Hilda (1-6, 1-3) hosts Calhoun County next week.

MIDLAND VALLEY 38, AIRPORT 19

TJ McElmurray scored four times, and Traevon Dunbar rushed for a touchdown in his long-awaited Midland Valley debut as the Mustangs beat Airport in their Region 4-AAAA opener.

The Mustangs (4-3, 1-0) host Aiken next week.

FOX CREEK 28, PELION 21

Fox Creek leveled its Region 3-AA record with a win Thursday night at Pelion.

The Predators (2-5, 1-1) host Batesburg-Leesville next week.

SILVER BLUFF 29, BATESBURG-LEESVILLE 14

Silver Bluff moved to 2-0 in Region 3-AA play with a road win over Batesburg-Leesville.

The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-0) visit Saluda next week.

HUNTER-KINARD-TYLER 42, WILLISTON-ELKO 21

Williston-Elko remains winless after Friday night's loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

The Blue Devils (0-7, 0-4) take a break from Region 4-A play next week when they host Whitmire.