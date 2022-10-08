ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia

A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
Missing Fairfax man found

According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax

A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child

According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
Public Safety
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead

Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia

South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...

