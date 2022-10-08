Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
theriver953.com
Murder suspect mistakenly released, found in Georgia
A murder suspect from Loudoun County was found in Chatham County, Georgia by the Pooler Police Department. Stone Colburn, 25, was mistakenly released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday after his original murder charges were improperly dismissed. Friday morning, Colburn was charged with Concealment of a Dead...
SPD: Man wanted for questioning in terroristic threats investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to locate a man for questioning in a terroristic threats investigation. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Eddie Glover who is wanted in connection to an active investigation. Anyone with information on Glover’s whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be […]
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Fairfax man found
According to Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Anthony Ascone was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. He is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sportage with Virginia tags 2ZBOTS.
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities redouble efforts to find coastal Georgia toddler missing for four days
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The disappearance of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been steeped speculation, skepticism, and social media accusations, but Chatham County Police Department say there hasn’t been any concrete evidence found in the case yet. Four days have passed since the coastal Georgia toddler was reported missing from his...
Prosecutors rule out charges for police in fatal Virginia shooting
Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September.
Jasper County deputies arrest attempted murder suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting incident that left one victim with injuries early Saturday morning. According to police, deputies were called to a residence off Grays Highway after a report of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Georgia K9 officer was killed in the line of duty. The suspect was also killed
The Scoop: A Georgia State Patrol K9 officer named Figo was shot and killed by a suspect in a homicide case Friday. The suspect was subsequently shot and killed by police officers. The Investigation: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that Clayton County Police Officers were...
Inside Nova
Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax
A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
californiaexaminer.net
Search For Missing Savannah, Georgia Child
According to Facebook postings from the Chatham County Police Department in Savannah, Georgia, authorities are actively searching for a youngster who was last seen at his house on Wednesday morning. In an effort to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon alive, police have been spending 18- to 20-hour days on the case.
Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California
A Georgia K-9 deputy helped drug agents find $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub last week that had been sent from California.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Rippon Middle School student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate. The school resource officer last week concluded an investigation into the Sept. 22 incident in a classroom at the school on Blackburn Road. During...
NBC Washington
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA
Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash On Highway 17 (Savannah, GA)
Authorities responded to a three-car crash on Highway 17 that claimed a life. According to the police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound on the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
weisradio.com
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. “Finding Quinton Simon is...
WTOP
Collision on BW Parkway leaves 2 dead
Two people have died, including a juvenile, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Saturday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just after Maryland Route 197. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition but later died. U.S. Park Police...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
Comments / 1