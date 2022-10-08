ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Huntington keeps winning

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295esO_0iQvw1xe00

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – There was a big battle in Beckley as #6 Huntington visited #9 Woodrow Wilson.

Beckley gets the scoring started with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jay Jones.

But, we’ve seen this before, Huntington’s offense came alive on the following drive as QB Gavin Lochow took off on a long keeper.

The drive was then capped off by Zach Jackson who went untouched into the endzone.

Huntington would get another touchdown shortly after that.

The Highlanders then kept it rolling, the final 42-15.

Huntington rolls to 5-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University partnering with Kentucky brewery to create Marshall-themed beer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University has partnered with the Lexington, Kentucky-based brewery, Country Boy Brewing, to create the official Marshall beer: the “Herd Country Lager.” According to a press release from Marshall University, the brew will be an American lager that is, “designed for tailgates and cheering on the Thundering Herd.” They say it […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
HUNTINGTON, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Football
Huntington, WV
Football
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Fire Prevention Parade back after hiatus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — After a two-year hiatus, the Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is back! The event starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. The theme is Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape. The route is between 12th Street and 4th Avenue. It then heads west and ends at 8th Street. 4th Avenue Between […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jones
Person
Woodrow Wilson
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

18th Annual Ornament Competition for WV students underway

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s First Lady is inviting students to participate in the 18th Annual Ornament Competition. A press release from Cathy Justice says all K-12 students, “are encouraged to create a ‘Nutcracker’ themed ornament for the tree.” It says the ornaments will be displayed at the Culture Center during the holiday season. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#Highlanders#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy