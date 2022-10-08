Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week seven match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night. The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.
knopnews2.com
Perkins County hosts Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant. This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
knopnews2.com
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
North Platte Telegraph
State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans
Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities provide updates on rollover, injury accident
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Authorities near Sidney, Neb. said they responded to a rollover accident Wednesday that ejected a person. Officials said the man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office said a man was driving east on County Rd. 20 when he drove off the north...
Kearney Hub
Elwood Fire Department moves forward after wildfires, chief's death
ELWOOD — Dustin Clouse knew he would have big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Elwood Fire Chief. Clouse served as assistant fire chief in Elwood for 10 years before taking on the interim role of chief after the death of Fire Chief Darren Krull.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney authorities searching for stolen vehicle, suspect
SIDNEY - The Sidney Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle from a downtown dealership on Friday night. According to a press release from the department, a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Adams Autos and Equipment at their 1900 Illinois St. location at approximately 10 p.m. The pickup...
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
News Channel Nebraska
Clean Harbors breaks ground on new $180 million incinerator facility in Kimball
KIMBALL - Clean Harbors broke ground Friday morning on a new $180 million incinerator expansion project that could add more than 100 permanent jobs at the Kimball facility. "Those 100 employees will bring families with them, which is going to make a significant impact to the local community and surrounding communities,” Kimball City Administrator Annette Brower said.
Comments / 0