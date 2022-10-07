Read full article on original website
Tom
3d ago
Just add this to the list of the atrocities that Evers has committed. I know 3 other cases where he has released convicts who had life sentences for murder and they are now living back in the communities where they committed their crime. One killed a police officer. How the hell can that be happening? Evers has to go! And token Barnes has to go away and find a real job. They should be considered enemies of the state.
Reply
2
Related
drydenwire.com
Driver Arrested For OWI After Crash Leaves 2 Teen Girls In Critical Condition, Another With Serious Injuries
BARRON COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash on Monday night has resulted in 2 teenage girls in critical condition and a 3rd with serious injuries. A 16-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was arrested for OWI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Convictions From Single-Vehicle Crash In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Richard Wylie on convictions stemming from an incident from an October 2021 Burnett County single-vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred on State Road 77 near Tower Road on October 15, 2021. Burnett County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call stating that an...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drydenwire.com
Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located
RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
wwisradio.com
Three Teens Flown To Hospitals, 16-Year-Old Arrested After Barron County Wreck
Three teenage girls from Barron County are fighting for their lives and the 16-year-old who was driving them is behind bars after a wreck last night. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened about 7 p.m. on 16-and-a-half Avenue, just north of Cameron. Deputies say the 16-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled his car several times. The girls, a 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were severely injured. Two of them were flown to a hospital in St. Paul, the other was flown to the hospital in Marshfield. Deputies arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 14-Year-Old Girl Has Died From Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- One of the 14-year-old teenage girls involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday night has died, according to an updated press release on Tuesday from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. At 7:30 a.m, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised by the Ramsey County...
drydenwire.com
Alcohol Contributing Factor In UTV Crash In Barron County: Police
BARRON COUNTY — Alcohol was a contributing factor in a UTV crash on Sunday in Barron County that left two injured, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On October 9, 2022, at 6:02 p.m., the Barron County Dispatch Center received a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
14-year-old girl dead, two with serious injuries after high-speed crash
A 14-year-old girl was killed and another is in a critical condition after a high speed crash in western Wisconsin Monday evening. A 16-year-old boy was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. when he allegedly lost control, causing it to roll several times.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.His passenger, a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.The crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
drydenwire.com
Spooner Man Arrested For 5th OWI After Police Find Him Slumped Over Wheel Of Parked Car
SPOONER, WI — Michael O. Swonger, 47, from Spooner, WI, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post. According to WSP, shortly after 4a this morning, Saturday, October 8,...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin State Patrol Issues Aerial Enforcement In Douglas County
WISCONSIN — Keep your eyes to the sky, the Wisconsin State Patrol is going aerial to patrol Northwest Wisconsin. Pilots are watching for traffic violations from the air this week. The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit set post on Monday above U.S. Highway 2 and 53 in Douglas County....
drydenwire.com
2-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Injured; Driver’s BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
POLK COUNTY -- Felony charges including OWI causing injury have been filed against James Pregler, age 54, following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries to at least one person. Pregler is charged with Class H Felony Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense, Class H Felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury,...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
Comments / 1