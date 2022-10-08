ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NE

NPCC Volleyball hosts Hastings JV

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights welcome the Hastings College JV to town after a loss against Neosho County Community College. The Knights own a 5-22 so far on the season. In set one, the Knights got off to a hot start against the Broncos with a 25-21...
High School Girl’s Golf State Championships

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Girl’s Golf State Championship were taking place all over the state. The Class A State Championship was held at Norfolk Country Club, Class B was held at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, and the Class C State Championship was held at Elks County Club in Columbus.
Gothenburg hosts Lexington for senior night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes on their Senior Night hosted the Minutemen of Lexington Monday night. Gothenburg came in with a record of 23-2 and Lexington came in with a 3-21 record. Starting off in the first set, the Swedes fed off their home crowd as they got...
McCook man charged with child enticement

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
