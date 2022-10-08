ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery in South Boston

Detectives from Area C-6 (South Boston) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above-pictured individual in relation to a robbery that occurred on October 4, 2022 around 8:35 PM at 506 E Sixth St in South Boston. The suspect is believed to be a Black male, about 20-30 years of age, wearing a dark colored leather jacket and dark pants.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
KINGSTON, MA
Grafton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Grafton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serious crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred in the area of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When Western Mass News arrived on the scene, we saw Chicopee Police, a...
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court

REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.  
REVERE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested

LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leverett Saturday afternoon. According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road. The cause of...
LEVERETT, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
BOLTON, MA
whdh.com

Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
BOSTON, MA

