Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation
A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to a Robbery in South Boston
Detectives from Area C-6 (South Boston) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above-pictured individual in relation to a robbery that occurred on October 4, 2022 around 8:35 PM at 506 E Sixth St in South Boston. The suspect is believed to be a Black male, about 20-30 years of age, wearing a dark colored leather jacket and dark pants.
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Springfield Street in Chicopee is closed due to a serious crash involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred in the area of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When Western Mass News arrived on the scene, we saw Chicopee Police, a...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash along Springfield Street in Chicopee
A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected. A Cool, Breezy, and Dry Second Weekend of October Is Expected. Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car. Springfield Police: man arraigned after attempting to lure young girl into car.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts save life of young man by convincing him not to jump from bridge
Officers in Massachusetts saved the life of a young man going to college over the weekend after talking him down from a bridge, according to police. The Cambridge Police Department stated that two of their officers arrived at the River Street Bridge to respond to a person threatening to jump.
Worcester Police Investigating Friday Night Double Shooting
WORCESTER - Two men shot Friday night near Chandler Street are expected to survive. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Austin Street and Oxford Street just before 9 PM on Friday for a report of a ShotSpotter activation. When officers arrived, they were...
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court
REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested
LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leverett Saturday afternoon. According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road. The cause of...
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds killed, two others seriously injured, after three vehicle MA highway crash involving ride-share
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash involving a tow truck and an SUV on Interstate 93 north in Boston last night that resulted in the death of both rear seat passengers in the SUV. The operator of the SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, suffered serious injuries. According to...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Wilmington Apple
SCAM ALERT: Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Urges Residents To Be Alert For Phone Scams
MEDFORD, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office wants area residents to be aware of continuing phone scams in which perpetrators pose as members of law enforcement. This type of scam has been reported nationally as well as within Middlesex County. These arrest scams take many forms, but in...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
whdh.com
House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3
BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
