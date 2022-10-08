NEW YORK -- The shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home is turning into a campaign issue in his race against Gov. Kathy Hochul. It was Zeldin's second security scare since the summer.Monday, CBS2's Marcia Kramer spoke with both candidates at the Columbus Day Parade. Zeldin refused to leave his daughters home alone again. He brought them to the Columbus Day Parade after they endured the frightening ordeal of a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting Sunday near their home in Shirley while he and his wife were at a campaign event. "It's very scary. We didn't know if they were coming after us. To have...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO