Maxwell, NE

knopnews2.com

Mitchell hosts Chase County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-2 Chase County Longhorns hit the road to face the undefeated Mitchell Tigers for their week seven match-up. The Longhorns come into week six off a big 54-6 win at home over Hershey and are looking to keep that momentum rolling and hand Mitchell their first loss of the season.
IMPERIAL, NE
knopnews2.com

Portion of county road to be given back to private owners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Sandhills Valley gets the win on the road at Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-4 Sutherland Sailors host the 5-1 Sandhills Valley Mavericks for their week seven match-up. The Sailors come into the game off a 54-0 win at home over Morrill. The Mavericks also came in with a win, they hosted Perkins County in their previous game and got the 26-20 win. Both teams looking to keep the momentum going with another win.
SUTHERLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala hosts Chadron

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 Ogallala Indians welcome the 4-2 Chadron Cardinals to town for their week seven match-up. In their previous match-up, the Indians lost 37-6 on the road at McCook and are looking to bounce back with a win over the Cardinals. The Indians go on...
OGALLALA, NE
Kearney Hub

Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
knopnews2.com

Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
HALSEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey hosts Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week seven match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

State permit application details Sustainable Beef’s odor control plans

Sustainable Beef LLC’s first major state permit application lays out the processes and machines to be used to control air quality at its intended North Platte beef processing plant. The basic workings of the plant’s onsite wastewater treatment system also are covered in the company’s Aug. 15 application for...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

