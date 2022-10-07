ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man struck by car while walking in freeway lanes near Hillcrest

By Dana Littlefield
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A man suffered major injuries Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car while walking along state Route 163 near Hillcrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. when the man was walking in the southbound lanes of the freeway from the University Avenue on-ramp, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release. The pedestrian was hit by a silver Toyota sedan.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as "major" but not life-threatening, Matias said.

A 65-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene after the collision. He was not injured.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were considered factors in the crash, Matias said in the news release.

The CHP is investigating the incident.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

