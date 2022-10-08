Pennsylvania, NJ high school football scores for Oct. 7 03:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- It was a perfect night for football in the Delaware Valley --- and our crews took advantage. It may only be Week 5 for the Friday Football Frenzy, but tonight we broke the century mark.

More than 100 schools have been featured right on the frenzy.

Watch the video above for the frenzy highlights.

PENNSYLVANIA SCORES

Abraham Lincoln 38, Martin Luther King 6

Aliquippa 54, Blackhawk 3

Allentown Dieruff 40, Pocono Mountain East 10

Altoona 27, Chambersburg 23

Armstrong 47, Indiana 14

Avonworth 29, Beaver Area 3

Bald Eagle Area 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 13

Bangor 32, Lehighton 6

Beaver Falls 54, Mohawk 7

Belle Vernon 51, Greensburg Salem 7

Bellwood-Antis 25, Mount Union 22

Berlin-Brothersvalley 54, North Star 0

Bermudian Springs 33, Fairfield 7

Berwick 39, Dallas 22

Bethel Park 27, Upper St. Clair 14

Bethlehem Catholic 28, Easton 14

Bethlehem Freedom 33, Whitehall 17

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Forest Hills 7

Blue Mountain 41, Wilson 0

Brentwood 20, Waynesburg Central 7

Bristol 25, Jenkintown 7

Brockway 21, Keystone 20

Brookville 41, Bradford 0

California 47, West Greene 14

Cambria Heights 31, Homer-Center 12

Cameron County 52, Sheffield 0

Canon-McMillan 49, Baldwin 7

Canton 73, Montgomery 6

Carbondale 35, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Catasauqua 38, Minersville 8

Cedar Cliff 24, Lower Dauphin 21

Central Bucks East 42, North Penn 35

Central Bucks South 34, Abington 19

Central Bucks West 22, Neshaminy 0

Central Martinsburg 41, Central Cambria 10

Central Valley 43, Montour 0

Central York 56, Northeastern 14

Chartiers Valley 22, New Castle 13

Chartiers-Houston 39, Carlynton 8

Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 6

Clairton 67, Springdale 0

Conestoga Valley 34, Governor Mifflin 31

Corry 32, North East 12

Council Rock North 20, Harry S. Truman 13

Crestwood 35, Hazleton Area 14

Cumberland Valley 35, Central Dauphin 21

Danville 42, Montoursville 0

Deer Lakes 7, Valley 2

Delone 34, Biglerville 7

Dobbins/Randolph 46, Edison 0

Donegal 28, Conrad Weiser 12

Dover 35, Eastern York 7

Downingtown East 34, Academy Park 6

ELCO 41, Octorara 21

Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18

Elizabeth Forward 42, Mount Pleasant 14

Elk County Catholic 33, Bucktail 24

Ellwood City 18, New Brighton 13

Emmaus 49, Bethlehem Liberty 0

Ephrata 42, Fleetwood 28

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 7

Erie McDowell 49, Meadville 19

Exeter 42, Muhlenberg 8

Fairview 27, Girard 24

Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7

Fort Cherry 42, Avella 8

Fort Leboeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17

Franklin Regional 35, Norwin 0

Freeport 35, East Allegheny 13

Garnet Valley 47, Penncrest 7

Gateway 21, Penn-Trafford 10

General McLane 22, Wilmington 19

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 10

Glendale 34, Everett 19

Great Valley 28, West Chester Henderson 6

Greater Latrobe 42, Ringgold 0

Greenville 50, Iroquois 0

Hamburg 27, Pequea Valley 20

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 70, Hershey 0

Hempfield 20, West Lawn Wilson 16

Hickory 24, Grove City 14

Highlands 38, Woodland Hills 23

Honesdale 28, West Scranton 6

Huntingdon 36, Bellefonte 12

Imhotep Charter 28, Philadelphia Northeast 0

Jersey Shore 62, Shamokin 0

Juniata 13, Boiling Springs 7

Juniata Valley 34, Tussey Mountain 14

Karns City 15, Punxsutawney 13

Kennett 37, Unionville 7

Keystone Oaks 26, Hopewell 0

Kutztown 34, Northern Lebanon 28

Lakeland 54, Dunmore 14

Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 30, Berks Catholic 7

Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 13

Laurel 58, Northgate 14

Leechburg 58, Jeannette 21

Ligonier Valley 29, Burrell 15

Line Mountain 43, Halifax 13

Littlestown 48, York County Tech 21

Lower Moreland 20, New Hope-Solebury 12

Loyalsock 41, Lewisburg 7

Malvern Prep 31, Delaware Military Academy, Del. 0

Manheim Central 83, Lebanon 7

Manheim Township 42, Cedar Crest 14

Mansfield, Mass. 24, Haverford 14

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Marion Center 25, United 8

Mars 47, Kiski Area 28

McGuffey 43, Charleroi 7

McKeesport 48, Connellsville 0

Methacton 10, Boyertown 7

Mifflinburg 33, Shikellamy 0

Milton 21, Bloomsburg 13

Montrose 14, Hanover Area 6

Moshannon Valley 41, Curwensville 14

Mount Carmel 46, Hughesville 20

Muncy 21, South Williamsport 14

Nanticoke Area 42, Tunkhannock 7

Neshannock 39, Freedom Area 0

New Oxford 46, Kennard-Dale 6

North Allegheny 20, Mount Lebanon 6

North Hills 35, Shaler 23

North Pocono 28, Wallenpaupack 7

North Schuylkill 31, Jim Thorpe 14

Northampton 46, Pleasant Valley 7

Northern Cambria 35, West Shamokin 26

Northern Lehigh 40, Notre Dame-Green Pond 33

Northern York 27, East Pennsboro 26, OT

Northwestern 20, Conneaut Area 0

Northwestern Lehigh 41, Pottsville 35

Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21

Olney Charter 24, Gratz 12

Otto-Eldred 39, Coudersport 18

Owen J Roberts 32, Norristown 8

Palisades 42, Pen Argyl 14

Palmerton 51, Salisbury 6

Parkland 57, East Stroudsburg South 8

Penn Cambria 49, Somerset 6

Penn Hills 29, Fox Chapel 0

Penn Manor 33, Daniel Boone 12

Penns Manor 55, Portage Area 28

Penns Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 7

Perkiomen School 14, Delco Christian 6

Perkiomen Valley 7, Spring-Ford 6

Peters Township 48, Moon 8

Phoenixville 14, Pottsgrove 7

Pittsburgh North Catholic 13, Hampton 7

Pittston Area 48, Lake-Lehman 13

Pocono Mountain West 42, Allentown Allen 6

Port Allegany 42, Union/AC Valley(FB) 14

Purchase Line 28, River Valley 13

Quakertown 37, Bensalem 0

Reading 38, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Red Land 19, Palmyra 9

Redbank Valley 52, Kane Area 6

Richland 25, Bedford 23

Ridgway 42, Smethport 6

Riverside 41, Lackawanna Trail 13

Riverview 40, Summit Academy 12

Rustin 28, Oxford 20

Schuylkill Haven 40, Panther Valley 27

Schuylkill Valley 35, Columbia 6

Selinsgrove 42, Central Mountain 6

Seneca 57, Franklin 3

Seneca Valley 42, Hempfield Area 12

Serra Catholic 28, Yough 14

Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6

Shippensburg 14, Mechanicsburg 10

Solanco 35, Elizabethtown 32

Souderton 45, Warwick 24

South Fayette 20, Plum 6

South Park 44, Quaker Valley 14

South Side 15, Shenango 13

South Western 36, West York 28

Southern Columbia 37, Central Columbia 8

Southern Huntingdon 53, West Branch 20

Southern Lehigh 42, Saucon Valley 7

Southmoreland 36, South Allegheny 6

Spring Grove 42, Red Lion 27

Springfield 15, Conestoga 0

St. Marys 34, Dubois 27

State College 49, Carlisle 20

Steel Valley 49, Derry 0

Steubenville, Ohio 32, Taylor Allderdice 6

Sto-Rox 36, Washington 0

Strath Haven 41, Ridley 14

Stroudsburg 41, East Stroudsburg North 0

Sun Valley 50, Erie East 14

Susquehanna Township 38, Greencastle Antrim 23

Susquenita 52, Newport 14

Tamaqua 19, Pine Grove 7

Thomas Jefferson 45, Trinity 10

Titusville 31, Maplewood 14

Tri-Valley 43, Pottsville Nativity 6

Troy 49, Towanda 0

Twin Valley 37, Garden Spot 29

Tyrone 21, Clearfield 14

USO 36, Brashear 14

Union Area 6, Rochester 0

Uniontown 49, Brownsville 0

University, W.Va. 42, Albert Gallatin 8

Upper Darby 7, Marple Newtown 6

Upper Dublin 16, Council Rock South 0

Upper Moreland 42, Wissahickon 14

Upper Perkiomen 38, Pottstown 12

Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 6

Warrior Run 27, Midd-West 7

West Allegheny 40, Ambridge 0

West Mifflin 51, Seton-LaSalle 0

West Perry 31, Big Spring 14

Western Beaver 49, Elwood City Riverside 21

Western Wayne 50, Mid Valley 6

Westinghouse 39, Butler 6

Westmont Hilltop 56, Greater Johnstown 23

Williams Valley 22, Mahanoy Area 21

Williamsport 38, Wyoming Valley West 7

Windber 57, Meyersdale 0

Wyoming Area 56, Holy Redeemer 18

York Catholic 17, Hanover 14

York Suburban 42, Susquehannock 14

Coatesville vs. Downingtown West, ccd.

NEW JERSEY SCORES

Atlantic City 46, Bridgeton 0

Audubon 20, Collingswood 14

Barnegat 27, Manchester 21

Becton 17, Secaucus 14

Bernards 38, Bound Brook 0

Brearley 32, Highland Park 0

Brick Memorial 42, Toms River South 6

Butler 49, Pompton Lakes 14

Caldwell 35, Madison 7

Camden 7, Haddonfield 3

Carteret 28, Governor Livingston 7

Cedar Grove 41, Verona 0

Cherry Hill West 21, Triton 7

Colonia 24, Perth Amboy 14

Cranford 28, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Cumberland Regional 20, Gateway 8

Delaware Valley Regional 48, South River 0

Delsea 35, Cedar Creek 6

Donovan Catholic 34, Wall 0

Dover 17, Indian Hills 7

East Orange 25, West Orange 12

Edison 42, St. Joseph-Metuchen 23

Florence 24, Palmyra 19

Fort Lee 39, Dwight-Morrow 0

Freehold Township 39, Freehold 7

Garfield 28, Manchester Regional 18

Glassboro 22, Penns Grove 2

Glen Rock 14, Hasbrouck Heights 7

Gloucester City 7, Deptford 3

Haddon Heights 40, Camden Catholic 13

Haddon Township 45, Holy Cross 16

Hammonton 28, Timber Creek 7

Hanover Park 23, Morris Catholic 6

Highland 27, Eastern 14

Hillsborough 29, Hunterdon Central 15

Hillside 33, Johnson 7

Holy Spirit 50, Vineland 24

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 16, Immaculata 7

Jefferson 34, Lakeland 28

Kingsway 49, Clearview Regional 7

Kinnelon 19, Pequannock 7

Kittatinny 26, Sussex Tech 20

Lenape 12, Cherokee 7

Long Branch 14, Middletown North 10

Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 13

Manville 39, Belvidere 6

Maple Shade 14, Cinnaminson 0

Mendham 23, Morristown 19

Middle Township 28, Buena Regional 20

Middlesex 7, Roselle Park 0

Middletown South 27, Rumson-Fair Haven 21

Millville 21, Shawnee 10

Montville 21, Pascack Valley 10

Mountain Lakes 36, Whippany Park 6

Newark East Side 34, Kearny 0

Newton 21, Hackettstown 12

North Brunswick 41, New Brunswick 10

North Hunterdon 21, Montgomery 14

North Plainfield 33, J.P. Stevens 6

North Warren 14, High Point 0

Nutley 28, Belleville 8

Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor 14

Ocean Township 27, Brick Memorial 7

Old Bridge 28, Monroe 21

Old Tappan 35, Eastside Paterson 13

Overbrook 42, Pennsville Memorial 12

Paramus 14, Bergenfield 0

Park Ridge 41, Waldwick 20

Pascack Hills 34, Cliffside Park 0

Passaic Tech 21, Clifton 3

Pennsauken 31, Willingboro 28

Phillipsburg 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 13

Piscataway 42, East Brunswick 14

Pitman 40, Lower Cape May Regional 6

Point Pleasant Boro 58, Monmouth 6

Ramsey 31, Mahwah 6

Rancocas Valley 36, Delran 14

Randolph 47, Livingston 8

Raritan 36, St. John Vianney 33

Red Bank Catholic 23, Manalapan 0

Ridge 24, South Brunswick 7

Ridgewood 35, Wayne Hills 7

River Dell 28, Ramapo 27

Robbinsville 34, Lawrence 7

Roselle 41, Ridgefield Park 35

Sayreville 15, Franklin 0

Schalick 52, Bishop Eustace Prep 0

Seneca 35, Moorestown 7

Shore Regional 35, Point Pleasant Beach 7

Snyder 34, Hoboken 6

South Hunterdon 43, Dunellen 0

South Plainfield 33, Voorhees 19

Southern 27, Central Regional 14

Sparta 10, Mount Olive 7

St. Augustine 38, Williamstown 20

St. Joseph-Hammonton 7, Ocean City 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 33, Rahway 0

Summit 28, Linden 14

Tenafly 26, Dickinson 0

Toms River North 55, Lacey 0

Union 41, Elizabeth 7

Union City 48, Lincoln 14

Vernon 34, West Milford 7

Wallkill Valley 34, Lenape Valley 23

Warren Hills 34, Parsippany Hills 20

Watchung Hills 31, Plainfield 22

Wayne Valley 34, Passaic Valley 7

Weehawken 35, Harrison 0

Weequahic 44, Boonton 8

West Deptford 70, Sterling 6

West Morris 9, West Essex 7

West Windsor-Plainsboro 19, Allentown 12

Westfield 37, Somerville 0

Westwood 41, Demarest 6

Wildwood 32, Lindenwold 12

Wood-Ridge 28, Lyndhurst 6

Woodbridge 34, Iselin Kennedy 0

Asbury Park vs. Keansburg, ccd.