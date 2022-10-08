Read full article on original website
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51
Ryan Mark Rudloff, 51, passed away on October 10, 2022. A Memorial Service will be 2pm on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the 4th & Stewart Church of Christ in Brownwood, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Ryan was born at Brownwood Community Hospital on August 20, 1971 in...
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by...
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas, 79, of Brownwood
As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday,. October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and. dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres and Juanita Cardenas (Perez) in. Brownwood,...
Jim Parker, 64, of Brownwood
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Dorothy Herbert Crawford, 82, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Burleson, Texas. Occupation: dedicated employee of the Brady Independent School District, retiring after more than 35 years. Officiating: Pastor Joseph Williams officiating and Reverend Ernest Kirk, Reverend Vernon Jones, Reverend Morris Williams and Reverend Charles Barnes assisting. Interment: Rest Haven Cemetery in...
Lake Brownwood Closing In on Stage 2 Drought Conditions
Lake Brownwood is steadily inching closer and closer to Stage 2 Moderate Drought Restrictions but it’s not there quite yet. As of 8:30 am Tuesday, October 11, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 reminds everyone that we...
HPU Football Defeats McMurry
The Howard Payne University football improved to 4-0 in conference play with a 30-18 victory over the McMurry University War Hawks Saturday afternoon at Gordon Wood Stadium. It was the second best defensive outing for the Yellow Jackets this season holding the War Hawks to 18 points and to under 200 yards rushing and passing (162 rushing, 167 passing). HPU’s Kyle Bell anchored the Jackets defense leading all tacklers with 15 (11 solo).
Texas Ranger Jason Shea Guest Speaker Friday at Brown Co. Republican Women’s Club
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. They are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as the guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!
Changing Clark Street from one-way to two-way street among Council topics
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, moved toward changing Clark Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Austin Avenue and West Depot Street. A recent request was made in light of TxDOT’s construction regarding the intersection improvement of Austin Avenue and Main St. At...
Brownwood City Council to Meet This Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council is scheduled to meet this morning at 9:00 am at City Hall. The full agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
