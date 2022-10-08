ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident

After winning the NBA Championship last season, it seemed like a quiet and delightful offseason for the Golden State Warriors. With more than a week left before opening night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in Warriors practice a couple of days ago. To […] The post 3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed

After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard

Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Doc Rivers’ eye-opening Tyrese Maxey take while assessing James Harden’s ‘Magic Johnson’ play style

Although the Philadelphia 76ers are not entering this season with a brand new supporting cast like in years past, it’s the first full season with James Harden. Doc Rivers is working to integrate him into the Sixers’ Joel Embiid-centric offense so that the two stars can work effectively together. In a discussion with ESPN’s Adrian […] The post Doc Rivers’ eye-opening Tyrese Maxey take while assessing James Harden’s ‘Magic Johnson’ play style appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans

Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
