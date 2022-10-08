Read full article on original website
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident
After winning the NBA Championship last season, it seemed like a quiet and delightful offseason for the Golden State Warriors. With more than a week left before opening night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in Warriors practice a couple of days ago. To […] The post 3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout
Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA・
Report: Joel Embiid Not Expected to Face Cavs on Monday
Sixers center Joel Embiid is not in Cleveland for Cavs vs. Sixers on Monday.
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed
After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action.
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard
Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons Stall Out, Pelicans Win Preseason Home Opener 107-101
The Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans danced all over the Detroit Pistons in the team's preseason home opener in the Smoothie King Center.
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Would Trading For Jae Crowder Make Sense For Atlanta Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks are a team rumored to have trade interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, yet making a move for the veteran could be detrimental to their roster ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.
‘He’s never had a bad day’: Tyrese Maxey’s infectious positivity draws massive praise from Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey is on a clear path to becoming one of the most beloved Philadelphia 76ers players in recent memory. The 21-year-old guard has improved his game over the course of two seasons and could be an All-Star. Fans all across Philadelphia adore him for his talent and upbeat attitude, as does Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.
Pelicans Finding Out Jose Alvarado Is Not Fooling Around
Jose Alvarado is out to prove last season with the New Orleans Pelicans was no fluke. His teammates are taking notice and issuing warnings.
Doc Rivers’ eye-opening Tyrese Maxey take while assessing James Harden’s ‘Magic Johnson’ play style
Although the Philadelphia 76ers are not entering this season with a brand new supporting cast like in years past, it’s the first full season with James Harden. Doc Rivers is working to integrate him into the Sixers’ Joel Embiid-centric offense so that the two stars can work effectively together. In a discussion with ESPN’s Adrian […] The post Doc Rivers’ eye-opening Tyrese Maxey take while assessing James Harden’s ‘Magic Johnson’ play style appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Brunson’s former coach drops bold take on PG that will fire up Knicks fans
Somewhat overshadowed by all the disappointment surrounding the New York Knicks’ botched pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is the fact that this team made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they brought in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks front office did a commendable job in swooping in on the 26-year-old, who himself ended up choosing New York over his former team, the Dallas Mavericks.
