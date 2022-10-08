Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
fox2detroit.com
Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
fox2detroit.com
Two killed in rollover crash at Macomb Community College in Warren
Warren Police are investigating a tragedy at Macomb Community College that killed two people including an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old. Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 12 Mile between Schoenherr and Hayes on a report of a rollover crash that involved an SUV on campus.
Spinal Column
Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Dearborn standoff with police to be charged with homicide, 9 other crimes
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect involved in 7-hour standoff with police in Dearborn that left one dead is expected to be charged with 10 charges, including homicide in the 1st degree. A source confirmed with FOX 2 the suspect, who has been identified as a 38-year-old individual, will...
fox2detroit.com
‘Known gang member’ shot by Detroit police, wanted for February murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says a suspect has been shot by a Detroit officer on the city's southwest side and, according to Detroit Police Chief James White, the suspect was wanted for the murder of another man earlier this year. According to police, a suspect was...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney helped negotiate Dearborn Hampton Inn gunman surrender
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit attorney played a large role in negotiating a surrender from a barricaded gunman Thursday following a fatal shooting of a hotel clerk - and seven-hour standoff. Dearborn police contacted attorney Gabi Silver with an urgent request that the suspect wanted to speak...
Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor
A man died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.
Detroit man, driving on shoulder of road to avoid traffic, hospitalized after crash
DETROIT – A 37-year-old Detroit man was critically injured in a crash while driving along the shoulder of a road to avoid traffic, Michigan State Police said. Police did not immediately identify the man, but noted family has been notified, MSP Second District said in a post on Twitter.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday. Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30...
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
fox2detroit.com
Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting. The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday...
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's violent night: DPD responds to seven shootings, two killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department had a busy and particularly violent night Sunday into Monday with at least seven shooting scenes and one person killed. Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shootings from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
