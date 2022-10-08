ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two killed in rollover crash at Macomb Community College in Warren

Warren Police are investigating a tragedy at Macomb Community College that killed two people including an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old. Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 12 Mile between Schoenherr and Hayes on a report of a rollover crash that involved an SUV on campus.
WARREN, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lake, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Spinal Column

Sheriff warns of ‘stranger danger’ in Highland Township

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an. incident Thursday near a bus stop in Highland Township involving two boys and an unknown man, according to a press release issued by that office Friday, October 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Attorney helped negotiate Dearborn Hampton Inn gunman surrender

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit attorney played a large role in negotiating a surrender from a barricaded gunman Thursday following a fatal shooting of a hotel clerk - and seven-hour standoff. Dearborn police contacted attorney Gabi Silver with an urgent request that the suspect wanted to speak...
DEARBORN, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting. The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit's violent night: DPD responds to seven shootings, two killed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department had a busy and particularly violent night Sunday into Monday with at least seven shooting scenes and one person killed. Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shootings from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

