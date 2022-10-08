Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soccer Falls at Buffalo, 3-0
BUFFALO (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision on the road Sunday, Oct. 9, to host University at Buffalo in a Mid-American Conference match played inside UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. The Eagles (2-8-3, 1-4-1 MAC), dropped their third in a row and saw their three-match scoring streak come to an end as the Bulls (10-1-2, 4-0-2 MAC) used three second-half goals to stay atop the MAC standings.
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Eleven Warriors
Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:
On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Michigan Coach Collapses on Sideline During Game, Team Gathers Around Cart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and was put on a cart during the Wolverines’ matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. “Some sort of medical situation as Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart is being tended to on the sideline after appearing to collapse, per @anthonytbroome,” the RedditCFB Twitter page wrote in its caption.
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game
Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
Michigan gets bad news regarding WR Roman Wilson
What happened to Roman Wilson?Wilson has been solid so far in 2022. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 6-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Wolverines will be without WR Roman Wilson.
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
Giant pumpkin in Waterford finally picked, on track to break Michigan record
Thursday brought the moment of truth for a giant pumpkin in Waterford that was poised to break records.
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
