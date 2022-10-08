ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Soccer Falls at Buffalo, 3-0

BUFFALO (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision on the road Sunday, Oct. 9, to host University at Buffalo in a Mid-American Conference match played inside UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. The Eagles (2-8-3, 1-4-1 MAC), dropped their third in a row and saw their three-match scoring streak come to an end as the Bulls (10-1-2, 4-0-2 MAC) used three second-half goals to stay atop the MAC standings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline. “If it was a different game, he probably would’ve come back in,” Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game

Online video shows a crowd fleeing as gunfire erupts outside a high school football game. According to TMZ, the incident took place Friday night in Toledo, Ohio, where Whitmer High School went head-to-head with Central Catholic. Police confirmed three people were wounded in the shooting: a Whitmer student as well as an adult male and adult female. The extent of their injuries have not been revealed; however, authorities say each of the victims are expected to make full recoveries.
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE

