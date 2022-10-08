Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Mounties sweep Clovers in sectional opener
GREENCASTLE — Southmont has its eyes on a sectional title and knows it has the talent to do just that. Tuesday evening the Mounties began their three-game journey towards that sectional trophy as they opened up the Class 2A Sectional 44 at Greencastle by taking on Cloverdale. With already a 3-0 sweep of the Clovers under their belt back on Sep. 12, Tuesday would yield the same result with the Mounties picking up a sectional opening 3-0 sweep (25-9, 25-13, 25-10) over the Clovers.
Journal Review
Athenians out-last Cadets for first sectional title since 2016
Saturday night at Crawfordsville High School fans saw one heck of a soccer sectional championship battle in the Class 2A Sectional 25 final between Cascade and the host Athenians. Throughout the game there were so many different twists and turns but it was Crawfordsville who dug deep and with the game tied at 3-3 with just a little over two minutes remaining, sophomore Jazier Gil-Herrera delivered the game winning penalty kick as it was pandemonium on the field with Crawfordsville claiming its first sectional title since 2016 in a 4-3 win.
WLFI.com
IHSAA releases football sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here. CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:. 1. (4 Teams) Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central. Crown Point vs. Portage. CLASS 5A...
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter delivers incredible opening statement at B1G Basketball Media Days
Matt Painter knocked his opening statement out of the park. The Purdue coach talked about how most opening statements tend to go at B1G Basketball Media Days. Painter poked fun at the same line of thinking that most statements follow as they tend to talk about how the summer went.
Journal Review
Covington Middle School
Grade 6 — Brooke Bealer, Alexia Lustig, Annelise Redman, Emilee Rice, Michael Wheeling, Zane Whittington. Grade 7 — Sierra Bennett, Malah Bridwell, Rowen Crippin, Brody Edwards, Piper Ferguson, Salym Flynn, Fulton Goeppner, Davyn Green, Logan Hauck, Kyndall Murray, Luke Nemecz, Michael Norton, Remi Strawser, Grayson Vedder. Grade 8...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: New Uniforms Revealed
Let’s talk about things that are perfect in life. Seeing your first child born into the world.
High School Football playoff pairings announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The matchups for the high school football playoffs were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the games for teams on October 21st: Brebeuf vs Northview Owen Valley vs Mt. VernonVincennes Lincoln vs Gibson SouthernPrinceton vs West VigoWashington vs Pike CentralLinton-Stockton vs South VermillionNorth Knox vs SouthmontSullivan vs […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
David Stephens
David Stephens, 59, passed peacefully into glory Oct. 6, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born June 18, 1963, to the late Jerry and Pat Stephens. On June 16, 1988, he married the love of his life, Cathleen Jo Cripe. They were married 34 years.
Journal Review
Ace Kay Kinnett
Ace Kay Kinnett, a daughter, born Oct. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Corey and Megan Kinnett, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She was welcomed home by siblings, Elijah, 11, Chloie, 9, and Raelyn, 5. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Christina Sienko, Lebanon. Maternal great-grandmother...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Journal Review
Odin Rei Strassenburg
Odin Rei Strassenburg, a son, was born at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Lucas and Dezaray (Fairfield) Strassenburg, Crawfordsville. He was welcomed home by siblings, Violet Fairfield, 3, and Issac Strassenburg, 8. Maternal grandfather is Eric E. of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Kyle and Dawnna Strassenburg, St. Anne, Illinois. Paternal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Dorothy Louise Blaydes Templeman
Dorothy Louise Blaydes Templeman, 102, of Roachdale passed away peacefully on the evening of Oct. 8, 2022. She was born Dec. 18, 1919, at Lapland, Indiana, to Grover and Clona Alma (Dickerson) Blaydes. She married Lloyd Thomas Templeman on May 17, 1946, at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death. Dorothy...
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ Hurt
William “Bill” Hurt, 73, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Witham Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Jan. 11, 1949, at Frankfort, to Dennis and Icy (Shaw) Hurt. He had married Exie Pence. They later divorced. He made his home with fiancée Linda Perry in Crawfordsville.
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Comments / 0