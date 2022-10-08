ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

Mounties sweep Clovers in sectional opener

GREENCASTLE — Southmont has its eyes on a sectional title and knows it has the talent to do just that. Tuesday evening the Mounties began their three-game journey towards that sectional trophy as they opened up the Class 2A Sectional 44 at Greencastle by taking on Cloverdale. With already a 3-0 sweep of the Clovers under their belt back on Sep. 12, Tuesday would yield the same result with the Mounties picking up a sectional opening 3-0 sweep (25-9, 25-13, 25-10) over the Clovers.
GREENCASTLE, IN
Journal Review

Athenians out-last Cadets for first sectional title since 2016

Saturday night at Crawfordsville High School fans saw one heck of a soccer sectional championship battle in the Class 2A Sectional 25 final between Cascade and the host Athenians. Throughout the game there were so many different twists and turns but it was Crawfordsville who dug deep and with the game tied at 3-3 with just a little over two minutes remaining, sophomore Jazier Gil-Herrera delivered the game winning penalty kick as it was pandemonium on the field with Crawfordsville claiming its first sectional title since 2016 in a 4-3 win.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here. CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:. 1. (4 Teams) Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central. Crown Point vs. Portage. CLASS 5A...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal Review

Covington Middle School

Grade 6 — Brooke Bealer, Alexia Lustig, Annelise Redman, Emilee Rice, Michael Wheeling, Zane Whittington. Grade 7 — Sierra Bennett, Malah Bridwell, Rowen Crippin, Brody Edwards, Piper Ferguson, Salym Flynn, Fulton Goeppner, Davyn Green, Logan Hauck, Kyndall Murray, Luke Nemecz, Michael Norton, Remi Strawser, Grayson Vedder. Grade 8...
COVINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High School Football playoff pairings announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The matchups for the high school football playoffs were announced by the IHSAA on Sunday evening. Here are the games for teams on October 21st: Brebeuf vs Northview Owen Valley vs Mt. VernonVincennes Lincoln vs Gibson SouthernPrinceton vs West VigoWashington vs Pike CentralLinton-Stockton vs South VermillionNorth Knox vs SouthmontSullivan vs […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Journal Review

David Stephens

David Stephens, 59, passed peacefully into glory Oct. 6, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born June 18, 1963, to the late Jerry and Pat Stephens. On June 16, 1988, he married the love of his life, Cathleen Jo Cripe. They were married 34 years.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Ace Kay Kinnett

Ace Kay Kinnett, a daughter, born Oct. 6 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Corey and Megan Kinnett, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. She was welcomed home by siblings, Elijah, 11, Chloie, 9, and Raelyn, 5. Maternal grandparents are Brian and Christina Sienko, Lebanon. Maternal great-grandmother...
LEBANON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Odin Rei Strassenburg

Odin Rei Strassenburg, a son, was born at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Lucas and Dezaray (Fairfield) Strassenburg, Crawfordsville. He was welcomed home by siblings, Violet Fairfield, 3, and Issac Strassenburg, 8. Maternal grandfather is Eric E. of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Kyle and Dawnna Strassenburg, St. Anne, Illinois. Paternal...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Dorothy Louise Blaydes Templeman

Dorothy Louise Blaydes Templeman, 102, of Roachdale passed away peacefully on the evening of Oct. 8, 2022. She was born Dec. 18, 1919, at Lapland, Indiana, to Grover and Clona Alma (Dickerson) Blaydes. She married Lloyd Thomas Templeman on May 17, 1946, at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death. Dorothy...
ROACHDALE, IN
Journal Review

William ‘Bill’ Hurt

William “Bill” Hurt, 73, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Witham Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Jan. 11, 1949, at Frankfort, to Dennis and Icy (Shaw) Hurt. He had married Exie Pence. They later divorced. He made his home with fiancée Linda Perry in Crawfordsville.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE

