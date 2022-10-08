Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Withrow hits passing gear early to lap Cincinnati Woodward
Fast and furious, Cincinnati Withrow took charge from the start to knock back Cincinnati Woodward and eventually earn a 38-6 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 8. The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.
Cincinnati Moeller denies No. 9 St. Ignatius an upset, 25-10, before showdown vs. St. Edward
PARMA, Ohio — When Brandon Webster hauled in a pass from Joshua Papesh on his slant route, juked left and around his defender on the way to the end zone, an upset bid began to bubble for St. Ignatius. Webster’s 40-yard touchdown gave the Wildcats an early lead against...
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: St. Paris Graham sews up Richwood North Union in slim triumph
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but St. Paris Graham didn't mind, dispatching Richwood North Union 39-33 on October 7 in Ohio football. Richwood North Union authored a promising start, taking a 13-12 advantage over St. Paris Graham at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Thornville Sheridan soars over Zanesville Maysville
Thornville Sheridan showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Zanesville Maysville 50-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 14-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Painesville Riverside strains past Martinsburg
Painesville Riverside derailed Martinsburg's hopes after a 36-35 verdict on October 8 in West Virginia football action. Martinsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Painesville Riverside at the end of the first quarter.
spectrumnews1.com
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Winton Woods sprints past Milford
Cincinnati Winton Woods grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Milford at Milford High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
richlandsource.com
Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen
Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt
Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
richlandsource.com
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Washington Court House Miami Trace shoots past Hillsboro with early burst
Too much too quick, Washington Court House Miami Trace opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Hillsboro 31-14 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hillsboro through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond
Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
‘Liquordation’ discounting rare spirits in Northeast Ohio
A Warren grocery store is the site of one of the state's upcoming "Liquordation" events, offering specialty spirits, Ohio Liquor-exclusive products and limited releases at a discount.
WKRC
2 universities to host homecoming weekends, one is the first in 8 years
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two universities are set to host their homecoming weekends, one for the first time in eight years. The Miami University Alumni Association revived the tradition and the parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Saturday. The Miami Redhawks are scheduled to play Kent State. Kick off is set for...
thexunewswire.com
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
