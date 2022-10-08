ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

richlandsource.com

Thornville Sheridan soars over Zanesville Maysville

Thornville Sheridan showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Zanesville Maysville 50-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 14-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy

CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Winton Woods sprints past Milford

Cincinnati Winton Woods grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Milford at Milford High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
MILFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Norwood dispatches Cincinnati North College Hill

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Norwood will take its 26-8 victory over Cincinnati North College Hill at Norwood High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Norwood opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati North College Hill through the first quarter.
NORWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown imposes its will on Goshen

Mt. Orab Western Brown built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 52-7 win over Goshen in Ohio high school football on October 7. Mt. Orab Western Brown drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Goshen after the first quarter.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville can't recover from Springfield's early bolt

Fast and furious, Springfield took charge from the start to knock back Dayton Centerville and eventually earn a 38-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Dayton Centerville after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Wilmington triggers avalanche over New Richmond

Wilmington's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate New Richmond 34-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Wilmington opened with a 7-6 advantage over New Richmond through the first quarter.
WILMINGTON, OH
