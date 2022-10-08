Read full article on original website
KCBD
End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy. It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016. Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers have...
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
KCBD
Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.
KCBD
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
KCBD
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
KCBD
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
fox34.com
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
fox34.com
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step on our property at Nightmare On 19th Street and the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
KCBD
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
KOCO
Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated
The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
KCBD
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
