ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy. It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016. Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers have...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klondike, TX
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Seminole, TX
City
Olton, TX
City
Coahoma, TX
City
Farwell, TX
City
Spearman, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Roby, TX
City
Miami, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Tulia, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Loraine, TX
City
Dimmitt, TX
City
Kress, TX
City
Abernathy, TX
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Rotan, TX
City
New Deal, TX
City
Lamesa, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Silverton, TX
City
Levelland, TX
City
Nazareth, TX
KCBD

Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
LUBBOCK, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX

Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
KCBD

WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Titans#High School Football#Covenant#Deer#American Football#Highschoolsports#Snyder 13#Lubbock Cooper#Lefors 13#Petersburg#Sundown#Crosbyton 21 Bushland#Muleshoe#Stratford#Whiteface#Southland#Buena#Wellman Union#Weatherford
everythinglubbock.com

“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One more cool and damp day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
FMX 94.5

Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer

A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step on our property at Nightmare On 19th Street and the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Abe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Abe is a big, lovable, confident dog who loves walks and belly rubs. He also loves playing with other dogs. Abe is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
LUBBOCK, TX
KOCO

Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated

The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after win against Texas Tech

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy joked that fans and spectators got their money's worth watching the Cowboys' 41-31 win against Texas Tech on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The two Big 12 foes combined to run 190 plays, gaining over 950 yards of offense. It certainly did not look like a sure-fire win for Oklahoma State, which found itself down eight points midway through the third quarter. However, the Pokes' second half adjustments on defense allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders — who scored three total touchdowns — and the Oklahoma State offense to take back the lead and hold off the Red Raiders down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy