Goals by Yeager and Pietila Lift Tech Soccer to Win Against Davenport
HOUGHTON, Mich. – An offensive uproar from the Michigan Tech soccer team was no match for visiting Davenport as the Huskies down the Panthers, 2-0 at Kearly Stadium, on Sunday afternoon. The Black and Gold move to 4-6-3 on the season with a GLIAC ledger of 2-4-3 while the...
Huskies edge Warriors 35-34 on Homecoming
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing by six points deep in the fourth quarter on homecoming, senior Will Ark constructed a 10-play, 65-yard drive and pushed his way past the goal line as Michigan Tech collected a 35-34 victory over Wayne State on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. "It...
Julia Pietila Postgame Interview, Oct. 9, 2022
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Michigan’s Biggest Year for Music Ever — and how to keep it all spinning at Local Spins
Music has sustained us through difficult times, showcased in words, photos, videos and podcasts at Local Spins. Now, we hope you’ll help sustain our mission — and you could win big in the process. DONATE TO LOCAL SPINS HERE & SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW 2022’S BIGGEST STORIES.
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall
We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
Sunshine, warmer temperatures continue for Metro Detroit
High pressure continues to control the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday, meaning we will see more sunshine. Temperatures running a few degrees warmer as we get into the afternoon. High temperatures making it into the middle 60s for most everyone, which is close to average for this time in October.
One-third of Michigan's public health officers quit in the past year
More than a third of Michigan’s top county health officers resigned in the past year, many as the result of dealing with the pressures of the pandemic. Norm Hess, the executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, said as information on COVID-19 changed daily, public health officers took the blame for a lot of the inconsistencies and experienced burnout.
Tracking rain, falling temps in Metro Detroit: How cold will it get?
DETROIT – Get ready for one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a long time here in Metro Detroit!. A cold front moving through overnight Thursday brings us a few showers and a big blast of cool air. Mostly cloudy to end the work week. A little rain possible up in the thumb, but the rest of the area stays dry. Breezy and unseasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. But most of the day we will spend in the upper 40s.
