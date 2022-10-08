Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County
TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours
Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues. Dana Thomas and her family from Ypsilanti boarded train 351 in Dearborn just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. They...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
37-Year-Old Injured In A Rollover Crash on I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a rollover crash that critically injured a man. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Schaefer Road on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
Historic Huron River bridge near Ann Arbor closing for second time this year
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The next phase of a rehabilitation project will close a 146-year-old bridge over the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor for the second time this year. The wrought-iron Maple Road Bridge in Ann Arbor Township, also known as the Foster Bridge, was off-limits to traffic for seven weeks this summer.
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Detroit 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Detroit, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Detroit as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
