BET
Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization
The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
KMBC.com
A potential constitutional convention in Missouri is on the ballot for the first time in 20 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On election day in 2022, voters in Missouri will have a big decision to make. For the first time in 20 years, they will decide if the state's constitution should be overhauled. If voters approve the convention, it will give those delegates the power to...
sgfcitizen.org
Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?
Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials
There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment
In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
showmeprogress.com
That’s it, that’s everything
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
kmaland.com
Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs
(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot
Election Day is just over a month away, and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot.
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison on felon in possession of a firearm charge
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from Cahokia, Illinois to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on two separate occasions. Freddie Tilmon, 31, pleaded guilty on June 7 to two counts of being a felon in possession of...
Report: Missouri drug overdose deaths climbed during pandemic, opioids a leading cause
Drug overdoes deaths climbed during the coronavirus pandemic.
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
