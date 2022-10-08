ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

BET

Missouri State NAACP Urges 'no' Vote On Marijuana Legalization

The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?

Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials

There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Two perspectives on Missouri's legal marijuana amendment

In just a few weeks, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana, but some supporters of legal weed says the amendment on November’s ballot is not the way to do it. Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with John Payne, campaign manager for Legal MO 2022, to...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

That's it, that's everything

Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Advocates: Missouri Medicaid Expansion Helping Citizens, Saving Jobs

(KMAland) -- With health care as a hot topic of debate in the contest for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat, attention is being drawn back to the state's Medicaid expansion. Missourians voted in a referendum in 2020 to amend the state constitution to expand the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet. The following spring, Attorney General Eric Schmitt sided with expansion opponents in a lawsuit which eventually found its way to the state Supreme Court. In July, a unanimous high court decision restored the will of the voters and MO HealthNet was expanded.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri

(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
MISSOURI STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE

