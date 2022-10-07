Read full article on original website
Related
michigantechhuskies.com
Huskies edge Warriors 35-34 on Homecoming
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing by six points deep in the fourth quarter on homecoming, senior Will Ark constructed a 10-play, 65-yard drive and pushed his way past the goal line as Michigan Tech collected a 35-34 victory over Wayne State on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. "It...
michigantechhuskies.com
Huskies sweep Wayne State in volleyball Saturday
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Wayne State 3-0 on Homecoming Saturday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies downed the Warriors 25-12, 25-21, and 25-19 to earn a weekend sweep and improve to 12-6 overall and 6-5 in the GLIAC. "I'm thrilled with the way we...
michigantechhuskies.com
Huskies fall at USNTDP in exhibition play
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The No. 20-ranked Michigan Tech hockey team wrapped up exhibition play with a 5-2 loss to the U.S. National Under-18 Team on Saturday. Nick Nardella and Ryland Mosley scored for the Huskies. "We found the guys that were willing to play at the pace and compete...
Comments / 0