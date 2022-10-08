MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA released its football sectional schedule on Sunday, and East Central Indiana teams now know their postseason path to a title. The tournament rounds will take place on Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Delta and Monroe Central were the only area teams to earn a playoff victory in 2021, but there should be multiple teams this year with good opportunities to advance.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO