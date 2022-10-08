ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WBKO

Football Friday Night, 10-7-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Goin’ 2 the Endzone Scoreboard, Oct. 7

WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — High school football is in full swing as many teams head into their 8th week of contests. Here’s a list of the games to be covered by our Goin’ 2 the Endzone crew. Check back as the evening progresses for score updates. Boonville 54 at Washington 8 Cloverdale 24 at West […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman Football team defeated Manchester 48-14 on Saturday afternoon. Miguel Robertson threw for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns all of them to Daniel Huery. Huery had 124 yards receiving on the day along with the 3 scores. Jay Smith rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries while Lance Shelton […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Star Press

IHSAA football: Sectional draws, takeaways for East Central Indiana teams

MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA released its football sectional schedule on Sunday, and East Central Indiana teams now know their postseason path to a title. The tournament rounds will take place on Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Delta and Monroe Central were the only area teams to earn a playoff victory in 2021, but there should be multiple teams this year with good opportunities to advance.
INDIANA STATE

