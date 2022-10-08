Read full article on original website
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 10-7-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As many schools in the region had bye weeks due to Fall Break, Week 8 was still action-packed for those hitting the gridiron. Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina join forces one last time to showcase the best of the best in high school football and recap Ana’s legacy on FFN.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
Goin’ 2 the Endzone Scoreboard, Oct. 7
WABASH VALLEY (WTWO/WAWV) — High school football is in full swing as many teams head into their 8th week of contests. Here’s a list of the games to be covered by our Goin’ 2 the Endzone crew. Check back as the evening progresses for score updates. Boonville 54 at Washington 8 Cloverdale 24 at West […]
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 8
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 8: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, Bryan Station at George Rogers Clark, Henry Clay at Lafayette.
Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?
See how @HLpreps voted in the Associated Press poll
Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rose-Hulman Football team defeated Manchester 48-14 on Saturday afternoon. Miguel Robertson threw for 248 yards and 3 touchdowns all of them to Daniel Huery. Huery had 124 yards receiving on the day along with the 3 scores. Jay Smith rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries while Lance Shelton […]
Homestead girls, Concordia boys clinch cross country sectional titles
Homestead girls and Concordia boys cross country each earned team titles during Saturday's sectional meet at Northrop.
WTHR
Operation Football Week 8: Brebeuf vs Cathedral, sectionals near
INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf Jesuit (4-2) will play Cathedral Fighting Irish (5-1) for week 8 of Operation Football. North Central High School will be the Band of the Week on Operation Football. Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to...
IHSAA football: Sectional draws, takeaways for East Central Indiana teams
MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA released its football sectional schedule on Sunday, and East Central Indiana teams now know their postseason path to a title. The tournament rounds will take place on Oct. 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Delta and Monroe Central were the only area teams to earn a playoff victory in 2021, but there should be multiple teams this year with good opportunities to advance.
Recapping East Central Indiana boys tennis semistate, soccer sectional results
It was a busy week in East Central Indiana sports last week with the boys tennis postseason and both boys and girls soccer sectionals highlighting the beginning of what's already been an exciting fall postseason. Muncie Burris' Charlie Behrman remains unbeaten, advances to regional. Muncie Burris' Charlie Behrman remains just...
