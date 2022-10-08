New Balloon Fiesta Park and Ride platform eases traffic tensions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation department introduced a new bus depot to help ease congestion at the park. The city says you can avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic by taking the Park and Ride. This year, the parks and rec department made it even easier to hop on the buses.

“This is our first year of our brand new Park and Ride facility at this location and it seems to be working so fantastically,” said Dave Simon, Director of the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department.

The city has added a second bus depot at the park’s entrance to help ease the congestion bus drivers were facing. “One of our biggest challenges was one of our other Park and Ride facilities is kind of congested; down near the field, it’s a little more cramped [and] harder for the busses and the drivers to maneuver,” said Simon.

The city spent $900,000 for the four-acre lot. It says the investment is paying off. “It can shave anywhere from 30 minutes to 45 minutes to an hour off the trip into the park.”

Park and Ride tickets are sold online and include admission to Balloon Fiesta. There are Park and Ride locations at Coronado, Cottonwood Mall, and Hoffman Town Church.

