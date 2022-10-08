ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

By Brittany Bade, Scott Brown
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court.

Judge grants release for Albuquerque repeat offender

It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on first-degree murder charges tied to the death of her ex-boyfriend, David Salazar.

APD says in early August, Acosta and her new boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, broke into Salazar’s home to “get Acosta’s stuff back.” Witnesses told police Bonner kicked down the door and the two men got into a fight.

Bonner is also facing murder charges but it’s not clear exactly what role APD believes Acosta played in the murder. However, she has been on law enforcement’s radar for years.

In January, Acosta and a friend led police on a high-speed chase through two counties. That started after they were accused of stealing fake eyelashes from a Family Dollar in Cubero. Speeds topped 100 miles an hour before police finally arrested Acosta near Albuquerque. The Jeep she was driving was reported stolen.

Acosta was released on her own recognizance in that case, despite being wanted at the time for blowing off her pretrial supervision in another stolen car case from 2020. Court records show Acosta also failed to show up to court in the police chase case.

New Mexico high court upholds repeat offender ruling

Police ran into Acosta once again in late August after being called to a fight between Acosta and her daughter, allegedly over fentanyl. At that time, Acosta had at least one warrant out for her arrest. However, APD says the day of this incident, Acosta had a medical episode and was transported to the hospital. Officers later charged her with battery and issued a summons.

Now, charged with murder, Acosta no-showed again and appears to be in the wind. She did have an active warrant out for her arrest on the day of the alleged fentanyl fight. APD does not know if responding officers checked for a warrant before she was taken to the hospital.

Acosta currently has four active felony warrants out for her arrest.

Comments / 25

David Heavner
2d ago

Why on Earth would the judge let her out when she ran the last time? She's up on murder charges and they let her out again! What happened to our Justice system?

Reply(3)
15
Cheryl lynn
2d ago

wth....they will never learn if you slap their hands and let them out..how many times are the judges going to think about law abiding Citizens???

Reply
7
Terri Christensen
1d ago

That’s half the problem here in NM. Judges let people who murder out on bail. WTH are they thinking? Our judges are the worst I’ve ever seen. Good old Lujan on catch and release. You wonder why people don’t want to be cops here?? This is part of the reason!! Wake up NM

Reply
6
 

