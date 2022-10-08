MCSO: Suspect in deputy-involved shooting jailed after release from hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities said a suspect in a Northeast Portland deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday has been released from the hospital and booked on several charges, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said 31-year-old Tristen William Borges of Portland was released from the hospital and now faces charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree escape, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree theft, reckless endangering of another person and resisting arrest.

Borges additionally faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

The sheriff’s office noted that in addition to the charges from this case, Borges had three active arrest warrants from other cases for second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.

According to MCSO, an “altercation” between the deputy, Borges and a woman, led to the described deputy-involved shooting.

Authorities said the deputy contacted Borges, who was associated with a nearby vehicle near Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Holladay Street. While the investigation took place, an altercation ensued, officials said. Moments later, a woman also became involved in the altercation, which is when the shooting happened, authorities said. No other details about the altercation or shooting were immediately released.

Both suspects reportedly fled in a vehicle northbound on Grand Avenue. Although they were not pursued by law enforcement, the two suspects were involved in a crash with two other cars at Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Weidler Street, according to MCSO.

Borges was reportedly taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash. The female suspect is reportedly being treated for gunshot injuries, officials said.

In an update on Friday, MCSO said the female suspect remains hospitalized and is expected to survive. Officials noted her identify and charges will be released once she is booked in jail.

MCSO said they will release additional information about the case after further investigative steps are completed – including interviewing witnesses, reviewing statements and processing evidence.

The deputy was uninjured during the incident and has been placed on critical incident leave, officials said. The deputy’s name was not released.

The Portland Police Bureau is leading the investigation with MCSO and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case or photos or video of the incident, is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0441. Those with information can also contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0768.

