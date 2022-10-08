Read full article on original website
Related
Was It Legal for the Driver Who Crashed on the Maine Turnpike to Have Dogs in the Back of His Pickup?
A horrific accident on the Maine Turnpike on Wednesday resulted in one man being taken to the hospital and one of 10 dogs killed. That accident has led to a lot of people speculating on social media as to the law on transporting dogs in an open truck bed. According...
Ex-Mass. state trooper arraigned in I-93 crash that killed motorcyclist
Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. A former Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned in court Tuesday in connection with a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson,...
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, man charged with murder after mother's body found ablaze on front lawn
Cape Cod, Massachusetts man accused of murdering his mother and setting her body ablaze on the front lawn by the time authorities arrived.
Mass. man facing manslaughter charges after 100+ mph car crash turns himself in
Dominic Grassetti was involved in a November 2021 collision that killed a Chicopee man. A 25-year-old man who police say collided with another car last November while he was driving at more than 100 mph, ultimately killing another man, turned himself in Monday. He is charged with one count of second degree manslaughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV
Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials. The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main...
Massachusetts police officer shoots pit bull dead after it attacked him while responding to 911 call
A police officer in Massachusetts shot dead a pit bull mix after it attacked him. The Wayland Police Department is investigating the incident, local news station WCVB reported. The officer, who suffered several bite injuries, responded to the residence on Concord Road after a child mistakenly made a 911 call on 3 October. The homeowner told the outlet that he had opened the door after the officer knocked, and the dog, a 1-year-old pit bull-Labrador retriever mix, chased him outside. “The cop was running all over the yard, so he jumped up and grabbed him by the arm, and...
2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
UPDATE: Missing Epping, New Hampshire, Woman Found Safe
6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashua fire crews rescue dog trapped on ledge
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews in Nashua are looking for the owner of a dog that they rescued from a ledge. “Overnight crews responded to a report of a dog trapped on a ledge along the Nashua River in Mine Falls,” a tweet from the department reads. The dog...
Comments / 0