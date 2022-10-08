ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerville#Cod#Cape Cod Hospital#Tree#Traffic Accident#Barnstable Police#Capecod Com
The Independent

Massachusetts police officer shoots pit bull dead after it attacked him while responding to 911 call

A police officer in Massachusetts shot dead a pit bull mix after it attacked him. The Wayland Police Department is investigating the incident, local news station WCVB reported. The officer, who suffered several bite injuries, responded to the residence on Concord Road after a child mistakenly made a 911 call on 3 October. The homeowner told the outlet that he had opened the door after the officer knocked, and the dog, a 1-year-old pit bull-Labrador retriever mix, chased him outside. “The cop was running all over the yard, so he jumped up and grabbed him by the arm, and...
WAYLAND, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Epping, New Hampshire, Woman Found Safe

6:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Priscilla Wotton was safely located, according to NH State Police. State Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for an Epping woman with signs of dementia who did not return from a walk Sunday morning. The caregiver for Priscilla Wotton, 61, reported her missing around 10:30 a.m....
EPPING, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy