The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.

