Congress & Courts

ethical journalism
3d ago

When partisanship out weighs good of the country on either side of the isle it needs condemned. IRS is supposed to be non political as is FBI and DOJ.

scott leachman
2d ago

I knew a Missionary who was in Kenya....he say big Billboards were at every port of entry touting "This is the birthplace of Barak Hussien Obama". When she return a year later...all the Billboards had been taken down....food for thought.

The Hill

IRS failed to send child tax credit to millions: audit

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration’s advanced child tax credit payments proved to be a “godsend” for many low-income families, but a recent audit found that the IRS also failed to send money to millions of taxpayers who qualified. The audit, released Tuesday by the Treasury Inspector...
The Hill

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Daily Mail

Republican introduces bill to reallocate the $80 billion being used to expand the IRS to give U.S. troops a raise - with 23,000 living on food stamps

A California Republican lawmaker and Navy veteran is mounting an effort to get military service members a fair wage by redistributing the $80 billion in President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats gave to the Internal Revenue Service. Rep. Mike Garcia, the only Republican representing Los Angeles County in...
Reason.com

IRS Sent $1.1 Billion in Child Welfare Payments to the Wrong People

In the first five months of sending expanded child welfare payments to American families, the IRS wasted only about $1.1 billion. In other words, this might be the federal government's most efficient pandemic spending effort—despite the huge amount of money sent to an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers who did not qualify for the payments.
960 The Ref

IRS set to send out $1.2 billion in refunds to certain taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service will send refunds to taxpayers who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, filed certain 2019 and 2020 tax returns late. According to the IRS, the penalty that is being refunded is typically assessed for those who have not filed their return and have not requested an extension. The penalty is set at a rate of 5% per month, up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed late.
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed October payments for Social Security Income recipients last month and will send out the first Social Security check of the month in just a couple of days. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION

