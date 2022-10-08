ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Official Decision On Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made an official decision on GM Rob Pelinka this Saturday afternoon. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are extending Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations, through 2026. A stunning decision out in Lakers Land considering the criticism Pelinka has garnered...
3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident

After winning the NBA Championship last season, it seemed like a quiet and delightful offseason for the Golden State Warriors. With more than a week left before opening night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in Warriors practice a couple of days ago. To […] The post 3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus

Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas

Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless

During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed

After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison

The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
