Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Official Decision On Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made an official decision on GM Rob Pelinka this Saturday afternoon. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are extending Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations, through 2026. A stunning decision out in Lakers Land considering the criticism Pelinka has garnered...
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident
After winning the NBA Championship last season, it seemed like a quiet and delightful offseason for the Golden State Warriors. With more than a week left before opening night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that there was a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in Warriors practice a couple of days ago. To […] The post 3 best Jordan Poole trade destinations if Warriors go shocking route after Draymond Green incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus
Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout
Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeanie Buss opens up on thought process behind Lakers trading for Anthony Davis in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person that gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” Buss said. “In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have...
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed
After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James teases new LeBron 20s with hilarious video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is set to release a brand new sneaker this fall called the LeBron 20s, which makes sense since it’s his 20th year in the league. On Monday, The King posted a hilarious video on IG not only showcasing his new kicks but also providing us all with a bit of comedy:
‘The small things make the big things happen’: James Wiseman sends warning to rest of NBA
James Wiseman wants to be star, and some of the most prominent voices within the Golden State Warriors believe he still has the chance to truly shine at basketball’s highest level. The third-year big man flashed that ultimate potential during one third quarter possession against the Los Angeles Lakers...
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
