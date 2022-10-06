Read full article on original website
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
WKRC
The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
wvxu.org
The mystery of the Cincinnati Art Museum's ancient horse sculpture, solved
When the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art curator Hou-mei Sung questioned the authenticity of a decorative tassel on an ancient horse sculpture, she turned to the University of Cincinnati chemistry department for answers. Now, after nearly two years of speculation and a series of scientific tests, the mystery...
WKRC
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
WKRC
Adopt-A-Pet: Romero is not as spooky as his name suggests!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society showed off Romero who is ready for adoption. Romero, named after the horror director who made zombie movies, is a perfect lap dog waiting to meet you.
linknky.com
Attending BLINK? Here’s what you need to know.
The BLINK Lights and Arts Show is returning to Northern Kentucky as locals and tourists alike wait in anticipation. BLINK is the largest light and art show in North America. In 2019, BLINK drew over 1.3 million visitors when it was last held in both Cincinnati and Covington. WHO. BLINK...
Fox 19
Warming trend ahead of midweek rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night won’t be as cold, but still poses threats for some patchy frost, especially in the southeastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s with mainly clear skies. A FROST ADVISORY is in...
Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend
There's a chill in the air as temperatures cool, the leaves are slowly changing, Halloween is right around the corner; the fall season is here.
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
WKRC
SCPA puts on free concerts designed for the whole family to enjoy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The School for Creative and Performing Arts downtown invited people to watch free concerts designed for the whole family. The first of two shows was Saturday in the school's theater off Central Parkway. It is a new verson of the "Carnival of the Animals" with many local...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Drive from Cincinnati to These 20 Campsites That Are Stunning in the Fall
The leaves, they are a-changin'. The Tri-State region is one of the prettiest in the country for gazing at fall's gorgeous colors, and the experience is even better when you're camping right among the trees themselves. Luckily, there are plenty of beautiful camping destinations within four hours of Cincinnati, where waterfalls, hiking trails, beaches and mountain views reign supreme. Pack up the tent and grab the s'more supplies, because it's time for a road trip.
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WKRC
Muralists transform ordinary sights into extraordinary art in preparation for BLINK 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Muralists could be seen working all around the city on Saturday in preparation for BLINK 2022. A group or artists could be found creating in Seward’s Alley by Findlay Market for Alley Jam. They had seven hours to transform the alley into colorful genius. Cincinnati is...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area.
dronedj.com
Ohio sheriff’s force to swap its helicopters for enlarged drone fleet
Step aside Blue Thunder, the law enforcement future belongs to UAVs. That, in any case, is what one Ohio police force has decided in swapping its helicopters for what its leader says are more affordable, effective, and quieter drones. According to a report by Cincinnati-area TV station Local 12 News,...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WKRC
Spring Grove Cemetery hosts car show to benefit local charities
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Spring Grove Cemetery hosted a car show Sunday to benefit local charities. It ran from noon to 4:00 p.m. And visitors saw all kinds of cool cars, including a vintage hearse display for free. Organizations benefiting from Sunday's event include the Freestore Foodbank and Matthew 25 Ministries.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
