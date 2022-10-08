ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE star Sara Lee’s final eerie post before death at 30

By News.com.au
 2 days ago

Sara Lee’s tragic final Instagram post was published just a day before her shock death — and revealed details of a recent health battle.

The WWE star passed away suddenly at the age of 30, her family confirmed in an Instagram post .

The sad news regarding the ex-Tough Enough winner emerged on Friday night. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“But the star posted just a day earlier — and was delighted to be feeling active again.

Lee shared a mirror selfie in the bathroom of her gym, The Sun reports.

Her caption of the Instagram post included a clapping emoji and a party hat emoji.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row,” she wrote.

“First ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains”.

Sara Lee died at the age of 30.
Instagram/Sara Lee

Sadly it would be her last upload to her 103,000 followers.

Lee’s mother confirmed the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook, writing: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.

“We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children.”

Tributes poured in from fans around the world, sending their best wishes to the wrestler and TV personality’s heartbroken family.

Lee gave birth to a daughter in 2017.
saraann_lee/Instagram

WWE star Kayla Braxton shared a link to the GoFundMe for Sara Lee’s family as well as a heartbreaking message.

“This is so heartbreaking – what a beautiful person we’ve lost,” Kayla wrote.

“And leaving behind 3 small children and a husband who always expressed how madly in love he was with her.

“I’m so so sorry. Just heartbreaking.”

saraann_lee/Instagram

The ex-grappler was married to fellow former WWE star Westin Blake, real name Cory Weston, and had two children with him.

Lee shot to fame in the 2015-16 season of the reality TV show Tough Enough.

Participants had to partake in professional wrestling training and compete for a contract with WWE, which went to the winner of the show.

After she won and received the contract from WWE chief Triple H, she joined WWE’s developmental brand NXT and she worked a number of live events.

However, she was released by the company just months later.

But Sara and her husband were celebrating in December 2017 as they tied the knot.

Earlier that year she had given birth to their first child, a baby daughter, in May.

And in February 2019 the couple welcomed their second child into the world, this time a boy.

