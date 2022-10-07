Read full article on original website
Related
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine Southern Operational Command says its forces have recaptured five settlements in the Kherson region. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov. The...
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrested over Crimea bridge attack; inspectors ‘deeply worried’ about nuclear plant
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; IAEA concerned by loss of off-site power at Zaporizhzhia
Jacob Rees-Mogg suggests BoE more to blame for market turmoil than mini-budget – UK politics live
Business secretary claims bank did not raise interest rates enough
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 231 of the invasion
Eight people detained in Russia over Crimea bridge attack; Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station loses off-site power again
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poland investigates leak in key pipeline carrying crude oil from Russia to Europe
Polish operator PERN found a breach on Tuesday in the Druzhba pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany.
Comments / 0