Black Entrepreneur Wants To Raise $1.5 Billion For Black Businesses
Crowdfunding has become a popular practice in funding new business ventures. Sharifah Hardie, founder of Support My Black Business, has created this crowdfunding platform to assist Black businesses with generating funding to keep their doors open. According to a press release, Hardie wants $1.5 billion across the platform. “During a...
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Bank of America Finds 66% of Small Business Owners Expect Revenue Increases Over the Next Year; 52% Plan to Expand Their Businesses
Despite headwinds from supply chains, inflation and labor shortages, small business owners are forecasting a strong year ahead, according to the 2022 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight, a new report from Bank of America exploring the outlook of entrepreneurs nationwide. The report is based on a survey of more...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
What every company should learn from Shell’s exemplary CEO succession strategy
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden has been the focus of media reports since he declared energy companies would have to pay more taxes going forward. Horacio Villalobos - Corbis - Getty Images) Global energy giant Shell recently announced that Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables, would replace...
Facebook parent company Meta plans to cut back Bay Area office space
The company hopes these changes will create office spaces that are more "dynamic."
Law and business careers: why early professional development is built on a foundation of wellbeing
Landing a graduate job takes more than just a qualification, which is why The University of Law provides its students with a wide range of support and mentoring to ensure they have the best possible chance of success
TechCrunch
Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!
I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
The Great Resignation Has Drawn Millennials to Franchising. Here's Why We Must Transform the Business Model.
As The Great Resignation continues to transform the professional landscape, the franchise industry must be ready to receive and grow a new and diverse demographic of leadership.
Amazon prepares for holiday season with additional 150,000 workforce
Amazon will be hiring an additional 150,000-strong workforce across the United States ahead of the holidays. The online retail giant hired the same number of new employees ahead of the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, last year Walmart hired roughly 150,000 new employees and 20,000 supply chain workers in anticipation of the holidays. This year, Walmart hired 40,000.
entrepreneursbreak.com
Cash Flow Management For A Small Business
Cash flow management is crucial for small business owners to survive in the market. Since cash flow serves as the lifeblood of your business, it’s essential to ensure good cash flow to avoid possible issues that may affect your regular operations. For example, not paying the most critical stakeholders of your business, including vendors and employees, may negatively affect your business over time. You may lose their trust and loyalty and thus have no one to keep your business running.
howafrica.com
Sharifah Hardie, The Talk Show Host Raising $1.5 billion For Black Businesses
Sharifah Hardie is an American entrepreneur, influencer, business consultant, Candidate for Senate, and media personality. She is also behind the crowdfunding platform Support My Black Business. Hardie launched the Support My Black Business platform to help local Black businesses to generate funding. In this regard, she intends to raise $1.5...
Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
The number of top universities and colleges across the US offering degrees in cybersecurity is now in the hundreds, and well-known college ranking services track the top programs. However, when those of us whom many consider "old timers" started in this industry, cybersecurity wasn't an option in higher education. Many of us grew out of the "break it to see how it works mentality" and didn't even realize we were setting ourselves up for a career in a field that would explode — and shows no sign of slowing down.
geekwire.com
Elevator Pitch winner Strella Biotechnology has a ripe idea for solving major food waste problem
The ride to the top had a celebratory stop at the GeekWire Summit on Thursday, as the finale of the Elevator Pitch startup competition crowned a champion. When the judging was all said and done, Katherine Sizov, CEO & co-founder of Strella Biotechnology, creators of sensing technology that predicts the ripeness of produce, beat out three other entrepreneurs on stage at the event in Seattle.
clearadmit.com
Wire Taps 256—London-based finance guy. Tech applicant seeking entrepreneurship. Indian lawyer, next season.
This week’s action-packed episode runs the gamut from admissions gossip to HBS interview invites, and from Fortune’s MBA ranking to candidate profile reviews… Alex and Graham kick things off by reviewing the upcoming MBA admissions deadlines, including UNC / Kenan Flagler, Texas / McCombs and USC / Marshall. They also discuss the activity on MBA LiveWire as Harvard released its Round 1 interview invites. This led to a segment on the forthcoming departure of Chad Losee from Harvard, who joins admissions directors from Stanford, Columbia, Michigan, Tepper, and more as part of an admissions exodus. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans pieces from Emory / Goizueta, ESADE, London Business School and Rochester / Simon as well as the recently published class profiles for Stanford, Chicago / Booth and UVA / Darden. And finally, before tackling three ApplyWire entries, Graham asked Alex to weigh in on the recent MBA ranking from Fortune.
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
