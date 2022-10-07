The number of top universities and colleges across the US offering degrees in cybersecurity is now in the hundreds, and well-known college ranking services track the top programs. However, when those of us whom many consider "old timers" started in this industry, cybersecurity wasn't an option in higher education. Many of us grew out of the "break it to see how it works mentality" and didn't even realize we were setting ourselves up for a career in a field that would explode — and shows no sign of slowing down.

