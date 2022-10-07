ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Enterprise

Bank of America Finds 66% of Small Business Owners Expect Revenue Increases Over the Next Year; 52% Plan to Expand Their Businesses

Despite headwinds from supply chains, inflation and labor shortages, small business owners are forecasting a strong year ahead, according to the 2022 Women & Minority Business Owner Spotlight, a new report from Bank of America exploring the outlook of entrepreneurs nationwide. The report is based on a survey of more...
SMALL BUSINESS
State
Nebraska State
Ohio Capital Journal

Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in

Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!

I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Amazon prepares for holiday season with additional 150,000 workforce

Amazon will be hiring an additional 150,000-strong workforce across the United States ahead of the holidays. The online retail giant hired the same number of new employees ahead of the 2021 holiday season. Meanwhile, last year Walmart hired roughly 150,000 new employees and 20,000 supply chain workers in anticipation of the holidays. This year, Walmart hired 40,000.
BUSINESS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Cash Flow Management For A Small Business

Cash flow management is crucial for small business owners to survive in the market. Since cash flow serves as the lifeblood of your business, it’s essential to ensure good cash flow to avoid possible issues that may affect your regular operations. For example, not paying the most critical stakeholders of your business, including vendors and employees, may negatively affect your business over time. You may lose their trust and loyalty and thus have no one to keep your business running.
SMALL BUSINESS
howafrica.com

Sharifah Hardie, The Talk Show Host Raising $1.5 billion For Black Businesses

Sharifah Hardie is an American entrepreneur, influencer, business consultant, Candidate for Senate, and media personality. She is also behind the crowdfunding platform Support My Black Business. Hardie launched the Support My Black Business platform to help local Black businesses to generate funding. In this regard, she intends to raise $1.5...
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros

The number of top universities and colleges across the US offering degrees in cybersecurity is now in the hundreds, and well-known college ranking services track the top programs. However, when those of us whom many consider "old timers" started in this industry, cybersecurity wasn't an option in higher education. Many of us grew out of the "break it to see how it works mentality" and didn't even realize we were setting ourselves up for a career in a field that would explode — and shows no sign of slowing down.
EDUCATION
geekwire.com

Elevator Pitch winner Strella Biotechnology has a ripe idea for solving major food waste problem

The ride to the top had a celebratory stop at the GeekWire Summit on Thursday, as the finale of the Elevator Pitch startup competition crowned a champion. When the judging was all said and done, Katherine Sizov, CEO & co-founder of Strella Biotechnology, creators of sensing technology that predicts the ripeness of produce, beat out three other entrepreneurs on stage at the event in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
clearadmit.com

Wire Taps 256—London-based finance guy. Tech applicant seeking entrepreneurship. Indian lawyer, next season.

This week’s action-packed episode runs the gamut from admissions gossip to HBS interview invites, and from Fortune’s MBA ranking to candidate profile reviews… Alex and Graham kick things off by reviewing the upcoming MBA admissions deadlines, including UNC / Kenan Flagler, Texas / McCombs and USC / Marshall. They also discuss the activity on MBA LiveWire as Harvard released its Round 1 interview invites. This led to a segment on the forthcoming departure of Chad Losee from Harvard, who joins admissions directors from Stanford, Columbia, Michigan, Tepper, and more as part of an admissions exodus. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans pieces from Emory / Goizueta, ESADE, London Business School and Rochester / Simon as well as the recently published class profiles for Stanford, Chicago / Booth and UVA / Darden. And finally, before tackling three ApplyWire entries, Graham asked Alex to weigh in on the recent MBA ranking from Fortune.
ECONOMY
Jessica Robinson

6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap

There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.

