The Columbia County Conservation District is out with the 2022 edition of the “Columbia County Plat Book.” It’s the one book you must have if it’s important for you to know who owns a particular piece of property in rural Columbia County. It provides detailed maps of ownership by township and range. Also detailed are more general maps of townships, justice of the peace districts, fire districts, school districts, directory of public officials, and street maps for Columbia County towns. One might be inclined to believe that the book is outdated the moment it is published. That’s true to a degree since hundreds of pieces of property change hands annually. But there are thousands of parcels in the county, so the book is mostly up to date for several years. The book also doesn’t contain detailed breakdowns of land ownership inside the city limits of our towns, since that would require a book of enormous size. Such information is easily found online. However, if you want to know who owns the rural land near you, the ownership of land you want to buy, or if you’re simply curious, this is the book for you. Copies are $75 and are available at the Conservation District office at the SAU Reynolds Center, or at the County Judge Office at the Courthouse.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO