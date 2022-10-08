Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Ann Toland
Ann Toland, 90, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. Ann was born on October 8, 1932 in Lamartine to the late Ervin E. Reaves and Allie (Fletcher) Reaves Black. She was a faithful and active member of the Spirit Led Fellowship Church and was a seamstress.
magnoliareporter.com
Barbara Delois Roach
Barbara Delois Roach, 70, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 15,...
magnoliareporter.com
Bobby Joe Harden
Bobby Joe Harden, 75, of Magnolia passed away Thursday morning, October 6, 2022 in TEXarkana. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. Celebration of life services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel...
magnoliareporter.com
Joe Knighten Gunnels
Joe Knighten Gunnels, 83, of Magnolia passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Knighten was born on February 12, 1939 in Atlanta, Arkansas, to the late Robert Carroll “Buster” and Chlorie M. (Nesbit) Gunnels. He was a long-time member of Antioch East Baptist Church. Knighten was a talented draftsman...
magnoliareporter.com
Cemetery Walk October 21-22 in Camden
The 2022 All Hallows Eve Cemetery Walk will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 21-22 at the Historic Oakland Cemetery located on Maul Road (across from Zion Hill Baptist Church) in Camden. Tours will take place continuously during the night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the historic Oakland Cemetery, which...
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas, in the old Fashion Cleaners location, caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, October 10, 2022: The Plat Book is here! The Plat Book is here!
The Columbia County Conservation District is out with the 2022 edition of the “Columbia County Plat Book.” It’s the one book you must have if it’s important for you to know who owns a particular piece of property in rural Columbia County. It provides detailed maps of ownership by township and range. Also detailed are more general maps of townships, justice of the peace districts, fire districts, school districts, directory of public officials, and street maps for Columbia County towns. One might be inclined to believe that the book is outdated the moment it is published. That’s true to a degree since hundreds of pieces of property change hands annually. But there are thousands of parcels in the county, so the book is mostly up to date for several years. The book also doesn’t contain detailed breakdowns of land ownership inside the city limits of our towns, since that would require a book of enormous size. Such information is easily found online. However, if you want to know who owns the rural land near you, the ownership of land you want to buy, or if you’re simply curious, this is the book for you. Copies are $75 and are available at the Conservation District office at the SAU Reynolds Center, or at the County Judge Office at the Courthouse.
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in region
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,315. Total Active Cases: 11, up one since Monday.
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. For the eighth consecutive year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Agency employees will...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech baseball program will receive major gift
Southern Arkansas University Tech has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 on the campus in East Camden. The college will announce a significant gift to the new Rocket baseball program. Dr. Jason Morrison sought in-kind help and donations from the community and program supporters to fund...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County divorces through Friday, October 7, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998. Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3. Sherry...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
magnoliareporter.com
All Hallows Art Gala Saturday night in Magnolia
Magnolia Arts will host its 10th annual All Hallows Art Gala at the center, 118 S. Washington. The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will feature heavy hor’s d’oeuvres, spirits, a costume contest and a silent auction. Live music will be provided by DeFrance, a cover...
KTBS
Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
magnoliareporter.com
It's officially dry in South Arkansas
Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union counties in Southwest Arkansas are all considered to be in "abnormally dry" status according to the weekly United States Drought Monitor survey. Portions of Hempstead, Nevada, and Ouachita counties are in "abnormally dry" status with a portion in "moderate drought" status. The majority of Calhoun...
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County suffers 46th COVID-19 death
Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases: 10, down two since...
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
KSLA
Woman significantly injured after being hit by vehicle in Texarkana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was seriously injured in Texarkana Monday, Oct. 10 after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on the Texas side just after 1 p.m. on W 13th near Waterall Street. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle, and sustained significant injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
