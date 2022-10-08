Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy. It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016. Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers have...
everythinglubbock.com
Game time announced for the Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22. It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game will be played at 2:00...
fox34.com
Frenship alums awarded Dave Campbell Award for dedication to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Frenship alums were awarded the Dave Campbell Community Connector Award at their football game on Friday night, to honor their service to Frenship schools for the last 22 years. “Here at Frenship we use something called the serve model, the Frenship way, and they exemplify...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX
Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
WATCH: Replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper is on a roll after picking up another win. And we’ve got you covered with KCBD End Zone coverage Saturday afternoon. Watch a replay of Lubbock-Cooper at Amarillo High starting at Noon, Oct. 8 on KMYL My Lubbock TV. KMYL My Lubbock TV is...
fox34.com
Auction for Lubbock amusement park Joyland cancelled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The auction for Joyland Amusement Park has been cancelled. The owners of the Lubbock staple told Amusement Today other opportunities presented themselves prior to the auction taking place. The auction was originally scheduled for Oct. 27. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5...
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
fox34.com
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
fox34.com
Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has a difficult decision on his hands headed into the bye week.
everythinglubbock.com
North University Avenue paving project ribbon-cutting on Monday, Oct. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and Lubbock County will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the completion of the North University Avenue paving project on Monday, October 10. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place at Lubbock Fire Recuse Station...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
1 injured in Sunday afternoon shooting near 66th & Ave. U
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1900 block of 66th on Sunday afternoon. The initial call of shots fired came from University and the South Loop around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to Covenant Hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot...
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step on our property at Nightmare On 19th Street and the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
Who's the Better Option at QB for Texas Tech, Smith or Morton?
Even in Texas Tech's loss to Oklahoma State, quarterback Behren Morton looked in full control of the Red Raiders offense.
Ponca City News
3 players to watch; OSU vs Texas Tech
Body Although Cobb made a touchdown saving tackle on fourth down vs Baylor, the Bears completed many big throws over the middle of the field. With Texas Tech’s pass heavy offense coming to Stillwater, expect the Red Raiders to test the OSU linebackers over the middle. No. 2 Jason...
fox34.com
Over 400 Lubbock kids in need get new shoes from Lubbock Association of Realtors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Association of Realtors hosted its Step Up for Kids event at Shoe Department in the South Plains Mall this weekend. This is a partnership with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to provide shoes for families in need. “The excitement in all the...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
KOCO
Cowboys drop in AP Top 25 despite winning, staying undefeated
The Oklahoma State football team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Big 12 opponent Texas Tech by 10 on Saturday. The latest AP Top 25 has the Cowboys at No. 8, falling one spot from No. 7. Oklahoma State defeated the Red Raiders 41-31 on Saturday at...
Comments / 0