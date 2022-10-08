Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
Tropical Depression Twelve forms, Caribbean disturbance moving west
Tropical Depression Twelve formed yesterday some 3,400 miles east of Miami and is expected to quickly unravel thanks to hostile upper-level winds. Meanwhile a robust disturbance grazing the northern coast of Venezuela in the eastern Caribbean is bringing squally weather to the southernmost islands and could gradually organize by the weekend but poses no threat to the U.S.
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Tropical Storm Julia Forms, Could Become Next Hurricane During Move Toward Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean and could possibly become the season's next hurricane as it approached Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches were in effect for portions of Nicaragua. A hurricane warning was also posted for a portion...
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had...
Tropical Storm Julia forms over Caribbean Sea, forecast to strike Nicaragua as a hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday near the coast of Colombia, and AccuWeather meteorologists warned that it could rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea prior to slamming the coast of Nicaragua with life-threatening impacts this weekend. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed...
Julia leaves Nicaragua and moves toward El Salvador, bringing rain and flooding
Julia is crossing the Pacific Ocean towards El Salvador after leaving torrential rain and floods in Nicaragua and nearby Honduras.
Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico
SAN SALVADOR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from storm Julia rose to at least 25 on Monday, officials said, with most victims in El Salvador and Guatemala, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rain on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico.
Hurricane Julia makes landfall on Nicaraguan coast
Hurricane Julia touched down on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast early Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said, carrying with it the threat of flash flooding and mudslides across Central America. The NHC said that "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides" were possible due to heavy rain "over Central America and Southern Mexico through early next week."
Julia moves into El Salvador, targeting southern Mexico on Monday
Tropical Storm Julia pounded the coast of El Salvador on Monday, causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.
Tropical Depression 13 to become TS Julia Friday
Tropical Depression 13 is passing over Columbia and parts of Venezuela Friday morning with a forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia by Friday. On Thursday morning, the NHC released information on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 13.″ As of 5 a.m., the system is officially a Tropical Depression and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a forward motion of 15 mph. TD 13 is 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia.
Tropical Depression path, advisory & warnings
Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Thursday advisory, the tropical depression, previously located in the Caribbean Sea, made landfall on the coast of Venezuela. The tropical depression was forecasted to be a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical depression is 60 miles west-southwest of Curacao and, 120 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.
Tropical Storm Julia Emerges Over Pacific After Crossing Nicaragua
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Julia emerged over the Eastern Pacific on Sunday evening after pummelling Nicaragua with rain and winds that damaged hundreds of homes but left no reported casualties in that country, according to government officials. Local authorities attributed three deaths in Honduras to the storm, including...
19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 19 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the...
