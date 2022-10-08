ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
Click10.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms, Caribbean disturbance moving west

Tropical Depression Twelve formed yesterday some 3,400 miles east of Miami and is expected to quickly unravel thanks to hostile upper-level winds. Meanwhile a robust disturbance grazing the northern coast of Venezuela in the eastern Caribbean is bringing squally weather to the southernmost islands and could gradually organize by the weekend but poses no threat to the U.S.
Gustavo Petro
Talk Radio 960am

Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?

The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
WHIO Dayton

Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had...
AFP

Hurricane Julia makes landfall on Nicaraguan coast

Hurricane Julia touched down on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast early Sunday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said, carrying with it the threat of flash flooding and mudslides across Central America. The NHC said that "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides" were possible due to heavy rain "over Central America and Southern Mexico through early next week."
msn.com

Tropical Depression 13 to become TS Julia Friday

Tropical Depression 13 is passing over Columbia and parts of Venezuela Friday morning with a forecast to become Tropical Storm Julia by Friday. On Thursday morning, the NHC released information on “Potential Tropical Cyclone 13.″ As of 5 a.m., the system is officially a Tropical Depression and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a forward motion of 15 mph. TD 13 is 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in northern Colombia.
msn.com

Tropical Depression path, advisory & warnings

Article first published: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 am EST. Article last updated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 11 pm EST. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 pm Thursday advisory, the tropical depression, previously located in the Caribbean Sea, made landfall on the coast of Venezuela. The tropical depression was forecasted to be a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical depression is 60 miles west-southwest of Curacao and, 120 miles east-southeast of Nthrn Tip of Guajira Pnsula Colombia, with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west.
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Julia Emerges Over Pacific After Crossing Nicaragua

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Julia emerged over the Eastern Pacific on Sunday evening after pummelling Nicaragua with rain and winds that damaged hundreds of homes but left no reported casualties in that country, according to government officials. Local authorities attributed three deaths in Honduras to the storm, including...
960 The Ref

19 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 19 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the...
