ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 5

Conrad Flores
2d ago

Not all Women and Men in Law Enforcement are bad seeds. REMEMBER THAT

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Children Involved In Harrah Crash Released From Hospital

A community mourns the loss of a father and his young daughter. Police say 39-year-old Stephen Stewart and his 7-year-old daughter Maddelyn Willett died in Saturday night’s crash in Harrah. Stewart’s 11-year-old twin daughters Alexis and Amelia Stewart survived. The family said the girls were released from the hospital...
HARRAH, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Department Host Third Faith And Blue Weekend Of Service

This weekend, Oklahoma City Police officers are hosting their Faith and Blue weekend, a way for officers to serve the community differently. “This is our third year to be involved in this program, it’s a national program going on across the country,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Seals#Violent Crime#Oncue
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOCO

Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman fatally shot at apartment complex in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is dead after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. Police say this happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex near Rockwell and Wilshire. Right now, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they don't have a description of the shooter. Stay with FOX...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy