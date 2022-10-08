ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 14-13 win vs. Rutgers

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday at SHI Stadium. It was over when: Rutgers' Keesawn Abraham committed a personal foul late in the fourth quarter. Rutgers sold out on stopping Nebraska's drive by calling all of its timeouts, and it appeared to work when Oliver Martin was stopped short of a first down.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers

Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph
North Platte Telegraph

The grades: Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 14-13 win over Rutgers. Nebraska, who has had success with Anthony Grant all season, had a lethargic-looking first half as it pertained to the run game. By halftime, Nebraska had just 35 yards on the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

These Nebraska fans have gone to almost every Husker game since 1990

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Neither went to a college that played football, but it would have been difficult to find two bigger Husker fans at SHI Stadium on Friday than Edward Duncklee and Laura Buchman. The couple from Milwaukee have gone to almost every Nebraska home and road game since...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week

1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Thompson's toughness: Nebraska's starting quarterback delivers comeback win

Casey Thompson spent far more of his Friday night on his back than he'd like. Nebraska's starting quarterback took hit after hit during NU's 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night, something which contributed to Nebraska's scoreless first half. Thompson even spent most of halftime being examined and taped up...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Updates: Nebraska vs. Rutgers in New Jersey

The Huskers and Scarlet Knights are set to battle under the lights Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska, playing its first true road game of the season, seeks its second straight win. The basics. Nebraska at Rutgers. 6 p.m. Fox Sports One. 98.1, 1400.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Judge hears arguments in USA Today lawsuit to get metrics on Scott Frost, Fred Hoiberg contracts

A Lincoln judge heard closing arguments Thursday at a public-records trial over whether the University of Nebraska-Lincoln should have to release agreed-upon metrics for fired Husker football coach Scott Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. The trial pit the university, which turned down the request, calling it confidential information,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual

The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: five; Day: twenty-eight; Year: twenty-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 1, Year: 70. (Month: one; Day: one; Year: seventy) Pick 3. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE

